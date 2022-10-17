Shiba Inu Token Surges 8%, But It's Not SHIB

Mon, 10/17/2022 - 09:38
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
ShibaSwap's BONE surges 8% while SHIB price drops
Shiba Inu Token Surges 8%, But It's Not SHIB
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu ecosystem's token has seen a 8% rise since the trading session opened on Monday. The hero of the occasion is BONE, a ShibaSwap token that has recently become widespread on cryptocurrency exchanges. As previously predicted, the mass listing of BONE on medium and large venues will lead to an influx of liquidity into the token.

Despite a lack of growth stories, BONE, like SHIB, has managed to attract the attention of large Ethereum holders. Thus, according to fresh data from WhaleStats, the cryptocurrency has become one of the most used smart contracts among the top 500 ETH whales.

That said, BONE does not have widespread exposure among the top 100 of this investor group, unlike SHIB, which accounts for 5% of their portfolio. At the same time, we can expect to see an increase in BONE exposure in Ethereum whales' portfolios with the release of Shibarium, where the token will be used as a gas fee.

BONE price action

BONE has rallied over the past two days after the price managed to hold on to important support at $0.83. In addition, BONE's trading volume has increased by 21% in the last 24 hours.

Source: TradingView

The cryptocurrency reached its all-time high just a month and a half ago, at the end of August. At that time, BONE was trading at $2.4. Now, BONE will need to rise 150% to reach those values again.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Mastercard Launches New Crypto Program for Financial Institutions
10/17/2022 - 14:08
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Program for Financial Institutions
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image This Mysterious Whale Gradually Dropping Billions of SHIB, Still Holds 24 Trillion
10/17/2022 - 14:00
This Mysterious Whale Gradually Dropping Billions of SHIB, Still Holds 24 Trillion
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 17
10/17/2022 - 13:08
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk