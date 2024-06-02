Advertisement
AD

    Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Max Keiser predicts Bitcoin revolution for El Salvador under President Bukele in his second term
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 15:05
    Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nayib Bukele started his second term as President of El Salvador yesterday, continuing his administration's pioneering efforts in cryptocurrency adoption. Since September 2021, Bitcoin has been the official legal tender in the South American country.

    Advertisement

    As a reminder, in his first term, Bukele has reaffirmed his commitment to purchasing one BTC daily into a cold wallet until the cryptocurrency can no longer be technically acquired.

    Related
    Fri, 05/10/2024 - 12:16
    "Satoshi Nakamoto Plan" Tweet About Crashing Banks Published by Max Keiser: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price
    Crucial SHIB Rewards Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric

    Max Keiser, a big supporter of Bitcoin and advisor to the President, has come up with an ambitious plan for El Salvador during Bukele's second term. Keiser thinks that the country’s wealth will be more and more controlled by its citizens through decentralized Bitcoin nodes.

    In this scenario, the President will propose initiatives that the public can fund through crowd-sourcing, effectively reinventing the social contract and operating the nation on a circular BTC-focused economy.

    He also sees El Salvador becoming debt-free and using its geothermal and volcanic energy to power Bitcoin mining, aiming to control 10% of the global hash rate.

    The country has already made significant progress in this direction, using geothermal energy from the Tecapa volcano to mine 473.5 BTC, which is worth about $29 million. Of the 102 MW generated by the country’s power plants, 1.5 MW is dedicated to Bitcoin mining.

    Related
    Mon, 03/18/2024 - 08:40
    El Salvador Starting to Buy Bitcoin?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    According to data from Arkham, El Salvador currently holds 5,718 BTC, worth about $400.26 million. Keiser thinks this innovative approach will reduce the influence of central banks and make international financial institutions like the IMF irrelevant in the country’s economic policies.

    #Max Keiser #El Salvador #Nayib Bukele #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Jun 02, 2024 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 1,875% in 2 Days
    Jun 02, 2024 - 15:00
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 1,875% in 2 Days
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price
    Jun 02, 2024 - 15:00
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $TRUMP Presale: The next ICO offering real-world utility and impact
    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Solana Meme Coin by Iggy Azalea Skyrockets 1,875% in 2 Days
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD