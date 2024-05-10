"Satoshi Nakamoto Plan" Tweet About Crashing Banks Published by Max Keiser: Details

Advertisement

Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has commented on the news of the US banking sector “entering a new dark age.” He believes that this may be happening in accordance to what Satoshi Nakamoto may have predicted when building Bitcoin 16 years ago.

"Exactly as Satoshi planned it"

A piece commented on by Max Keiser was published by Zerohedge and it speaks about a future banking crisis expected by Billionaire Barry Sternlicht CEO of Starwood Capital Group soon.

Sternlicht said he expects US regional and community banks to begin to fail one or two each week. There are over 4,000 of those banks around the US.

The main reason for this, according to Sternlicht is that the Fed Reserve has been raising the interest rates and now it would not start cutting them down – that was announced during the recent FOMC meeting. Therefore, among those who will “get whacked” will be the real estate sector and local banks working with it. Similarly to 2009, real estate loans are likely to suffer now, the billionaire expects.

Overall, experts believe that currently the US Fed Reserve is stuck between allowing a banking crisis (if they keep the rates high) and permitting inflation to grow stronger and out of control (if they begin to loosen the interest rates). Therefore, high rates will keep inflation more or less tamed while crucial sectors of the economy which have a strong dependency on loans are unable to survive in a higher-rate environment, even if they seem strong enough for that at the first glance.

Max Keiser believes that this is going “exactly as Satoshi planned it.”

Exactly as Satoshi planned it. https://t.co/Afrs8mpBxo — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) May 9, 2024

Keiser supports "crash predictions" by Robert Kiyosaki

Earlier this week, Keiser shared several screenshots of tweets published by Bitcoiner and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki. Robert has been frequently tweeting that he expects the US economy to crash soon along with the “fake” US dollar.

Kiyosaki advocated investing in Bitcoin, as well as physical gold and silver, predicting that the prices of these assets are going to skyrocket in the near future. In particular, Kiyosaki tweeted this year that he expects BTC to hit $100,000 by September.

In #Bitcoin terms, @theRealKiyosaki has been 💯



Everything’s been crashing against #Bitcoin since 2009



His point now, is that the crash will accelerate dramatically, which I agree with. https://t.co/Y6jbS6egGN — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) May 7, 2024

Keiser reckons that mostly Kiyosaki has been right about the US economy heading downhill at a fast pace.