    Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout Has Strong February 2017 Vibes: Top Trader

    Alex Dovbnya
    Is history about to repeat itself? Bitcoin bulls will find this out soon
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 9:24
    According to trader Jake Wujastyk, the current Bitcoin price action is similar to its performance in February 2017.

    On his chart, the trader is comparing two Bitcoin breakouts from February 2017 and October 2020.

    In both instances, the major cryptocurrency experienced substantial rallies after consolidating below corresponding resistance levels.

    A similar scenario is unfolding right now, with the flagship cryptocurrency seemingly gearing up for another rally under the $68,000 level.

    In 2020, Bitcoin went on to hit a new record peak just months after the breakout, and it then tripled in price in just two months.

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $67,723, according to data provided by cryptocurrency tracking site CoinGecko. The flagship coin is valued at $1.3 trillion. In late March, Bitcoin attempted to gain a footing above the $70,000 level, but that attempt was unsuccessful.

    The largest cryptocurrency is still down more than 8% from its current all-time high of $73,737 that was achieved in mid-March.

    As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price could surpass the $150,000 level in 2024 due to declining inflation.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

