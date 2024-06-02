Advertisement
AD

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Makes Sensational Bitcoin Fiat Argument

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Peter Brandt puts forth compelling argument for Bitcoin against fiat using historical parallels and technical patterns
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 10:09
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Makes Sensational Bitcoin Fiat Argument
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, a veteran trader known for his keen market insights, has recently put forth a compelling argument for Bitcoin, underscoring the potential for the eventual decline of fiat currencies. Brandt's analysis draws on historical parallels and technical patterns to highlight Bitcoin's growing significance in the global financial landscape.

    Advertisement

    According to Brandt, the argument for Bitcoin relates to the eventual destruction of fiat currency units. To illustrate his point, Brandt shared a chart comparing Bitcoin (BTC) against the total U.S. money stock (M1), a ratio that he says remains below the December 2017 high.

    Placing side by side, Brandt highlights striking similarities between this chart and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) during the Great Stagflation of the 1970s.

    The 1970s was a period marked by high inflation and stagnant economic growth, a phenomenon known as stagflation. The DJIA during this time exhibited a particular pattern that Brandt believes is now mirrored in Bitcoin's performance against the increasing supply of U.S. dollars. This pattern, known as an inverted head and shoulders, is often interpreted as a bullish signal, suggesting further upward movement in Bitcoin's value.

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 15:36
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Weighs in on Bitcoin's Dominance over Gold
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The inverted head and shoulders pattern is a technical analysis chart formation that indicates a reversal of a downward trend. It consists of three parts: a low point (head) flanked by two higher low points (shoulders). When this pattern forms, it signals the potential for a significant upward price movement once the price breaks above the resistance level formed by the shoulders.

    In the context of Bitcoin, this pattern suggests an impending momentum shift that could propel the cryptocurrency to new heights, much like the Dow eventually emerged from the stagflation period.

    Brandt's viewpoint is not without skepticism, as he states that some market watchers may disagree with the definition of the pattern as a "continuation inverted head and shoulders." Thus, he presents an argument using many references to back up his statements.

    The identified inverted head and shoulders pattern, if validated, might be the technical confirmation of a much larger fundamental shift — one that could redefine the very concept of money in the years to come.
    At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $67,722.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 1.8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Jun 02, 2024 - 10:04
    1.8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout Has Strong February 2017 Vibes: Top Trader
    Jun 02, 2024 - 10:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout Has Strong February 2017 Vibes: Top Trader
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Dropping Below $68,000
    Jun 02, 2024 - 10:04
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Dropping Below $68,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Makes Sensational Bitcoin Fiat Argument
    1.8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout Has Strong February 2017 Vibes: Top Trader
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD