Advertisement
AD

Max Keiser Expects XRP to Crash to $0.01

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin maximalist Keiser has taken dig at XRP, predicting sharp price decline
Sat, 20/01/2024 - 7:11
Max Keiser Expects XRP to Crash to $0.01
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Vocal Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser, who is known for his severe criticism of altcoins, has taken to the Twitter/X social media platform to take a jab at XRP and predict an approaching price collapse of the fifth largest cryptocurrency in terms of the market capitalization value.

Over the past few months, Keiser made a similar ultra-bearish prediction about Solana (SOL), also expecting its price to crash. It happened at the very start of January, when SOL faced a 15% drop, falling from $110 to $96 quickly.

Max Keiser bashes XRP

Being a hardcore Bitcoiner, Keiser believes all the other cryptocurrencies in the market to be centralized and expects them to crash against Bitcoin, as well as gold, silver, U.S. dollar and all other assets in the future.

This time, he published a tweet, calling XRP “centralized garbage” and stating that it is “going to $0.01.”

In the summer of 2023, Keiser commented on a tweet published by Ripple supporter and advocate John Deaton, founder of CryptoLaw U.S. Deaton’s tweet was about Bitcoin maximalists and the SEC, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the U.S., which started a long-running legal process against Ripple Labs in late 2020, claiming XRP to be an unregistered security.

Related
Major Bitcoin (BTC) Call Made by Max Keiser – 'Full Speed Ahead'

XRP going down

Keiser then again stated that XRP is too centralized, and the fact of the SEC suing Ripple was proof of that. Bitcoin, as Keiser pointed out, was completely and “uniquely” out of regulators’ reach.

In his other tweets, Keiser often slams ADA, XRP, SOL and other top cryptocurrencies as securities and founders of Cardano and Solana as scammers.

Since Thursday last week, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP has declined by more than 11%, following Bitcoin, which also crashed on the same day. It first surged on the news of spot Bitcoin ETFs approval by the SEC, along with the rest of the crypto market, but then Bitcoin began a large decline and so did ETH, XRP, SOL, SHIB and other top cryptocurrencies.

On Friday, XRP saw three consecutive red candles, pushing it nearly 5% down to $0.52288. By now, however, the coin has made a slight recovery, changing hands at $0.54583.

Keiser has been recently tweeting about Bitcoin that the $220,000 scenario he had predicted earlier is “still in play.”

#Max Keiser #XRP #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shibarium Eyes Major New Milestone As SHIB Rises 6.50%
2024/01/20 07:44
Shibarium Eyes Major New Milestone As SHIB Rises 6.50%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rapidly Breaks Down, Ethereum (ETH) Loses Traction, While Solana (SOL) Presents Hidden Opportunity
2024/01/20 07:08
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rapidly Breaks Down, Ethereum (ETH) Loses Traction, While Solana (SOL) Presents Hidden Opportunity
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Lawyer Slams SEC for Making Laughable Legal Argument
2024/01/20 07:08
Ripple Lawyer Slams SEC for Making Laughable Legal Argument
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shibarium Eyes Major New Milestone As SHIB Rises 6.50%
Max Keiser Expects XRP to Crash to $0.01
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rapidly Breaks Down, Ethereum (ETH) Loses Traction, While Solana (SOL) Presents Hidden Opportunity
Show all