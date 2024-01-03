Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) to Plunge to $20, Bitcoin Maximalist Keiser Believes

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Max Keiser continues slamming Solana coin, spreading word that it will go even lower than where it has fallen by now
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 15:35
Solana (SOL) to Plunge to $20, Bitcoin Maximalist Keiser Believes
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser has published another prediction about the massive crash of the Solana (SOL) token that he expects. Over the past few months, Bitcoin maximalist Keiser has been bashing Solana, among XRP, ADA and other altcoins, calling it a scam and predicting that it will go down to zero, making investors lose their money.

Keiser has been criticizing altcoins heavily over the past few years, slamming them as a scam. After the SEC statements about them allegedly being securities last year, Keiser took up that narrative when slamming XRP, SOL, ADA and other digital currencies – anything, really, other than Bitcoin.

Solana shows major drop, following Bitcoin

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, suddenly crashed by 6.85% from $45,336, touching the $42,200 level. This was driven by a whopping $500 million worth of liquidations seen across major exchanges – Binance, OKX, Huobi and others. The majority of the liquidations were made to long orders. OKX saw $237.737 million in longs eliminated. Binance witnessed $117.795 million wiped out in liquidations.

Related
Bitcoin Spot ETF Rejection Coming? Matrixport Warns Investors of Pending SEC Decision

According to CoinGlass, a massive long Bitcoin order was liquidated on the Huobi exchange; it was worth nearly $15 million.

Bitcoin’s plunge was followed by those of other major cryptocurrencies, among them Ethereum (falling by 6%), Solana (down by 8%), LINK (lost 11%), according to a cumulative publication by cryptocurrency YouTuber Lark Davis. XRP has crashed harder than many other coins, dropping by 11.40%. As for SOL, it has lost approximately 20% over the past 24 hours, dropping by 6.11% even before Bitcoin went down.

The Bitcoin liquidations were caused by one major reason – Matrixport produced a report that predicted that the SEC will likely reject all of the spot Bitcoin ETF requests filed by major Wall Street companies.

Related
Elon Musk Excites Crypto Army With Starlink’s New Product

SEC expected to approve Bitcoin spot ETFs this week

As reported earlier, the SEC was to announce their decision until Jan. 10 and approve or reject all the Bitcoin ETF filings it has on the table — around a dozen of them.

Expectations of an upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF launch happening in January have been the major catalyst for the Bitcoin price until now, when Matrixport released its negative prediction on the future SEC decision.

#Bitcoin News #Max Keiser #Solana
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Shuffles USDC Funds, Likely Reason
2024/01/03 15:33
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Shuffles USDC Funds, Likely Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Adds Zero Amid $500 Million Crypto Market Bloodbath
2024/01/03 15:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Adds Zero Amid $500 Million Crypto Market Bloodbath
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Price Surging to $74,000 Predicted by Trader Bob Lukas, According to This Metric
2024/01/03 15:33
Bitcoin Price Surging to $74,000 Predicted by Trader Bob Lukas, According to This Metric
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) to Plunge to $20, Bitcoin Maximalist Keiser Believes
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Shuffles USDC Funds, Likely Reason
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Adds Zero Amid $500 Million Crypto Market Bloodbath
Show all