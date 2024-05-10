Advertisement
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Robinhood faces SEC scrutiny, major Dogecoin (DOGE) withdrawal raises questions
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 9:08
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An anonymous whale has withdrawn a staggering 120 million Dogecoin (DOGE) from popular trading platform Robinhood. This massive withdrawal, valued at approximately $18.1 million based on the current DOGE price of $0.152, has raised eyebrows across the community.

    The recipient of this substantial transfer, identified only by the address "DDuXG," is no newcomer to the scene. DDuXG is a well-established Dogecoin whale known for orchestrating significant movements on the market. With this latest transaction, DDuXG's wallet now boasts a 1.92 billion DOGE portfolio, equating to an impressive $292.4 million.

    Typically, such large-scale withdrawals are interpreted as bullish indicators, suggesting that major investors are opting to move their assets to more secure storage solutions. However, the timing of this maneuver is particularly noteworthy given the recent turmoil surrounding Robinhood.

    SEC v. Robinhood

    Just days ago, the trading platform found itself in hot water after disclosing that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC. The notice was accompanied by recommendations from the regulator's staff to pursue legal action against Robinhood for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act.

    In the wake of today's event, the market experienced a brief uptick in DOGE's price following the whale's withdrawal. However, this momentum was short-lived, highlighting the volatility and uncertainty surrounding both Dogecoin and Robinhood amid ongoing regulatory drama.

    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Despite these challenges, Robinhood continues to offer trading services for a select range of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin. However, the platform's future remains uncertain as it navigates its way through mounting legal pressure.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

