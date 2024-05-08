Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 582% in Key Metric as Whales Tap In

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed staggering 582% surge in a crucial on-chain metric, indicating a significant influx of large holders
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 16:02
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 582% in Key Metric as Whales Tap In
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has demonstrated a remarkable surge in a critical on-chain metric over the past 24 hours, marking a notable 582% increase. Data from IntoTheBlock reveals a substantial rise in Large Holders Inflow, soaring from 129.63 million DOGE to an impressive 754.75 million DOGE, equivalent to approximately $116.98 million.

    Advertisement

    This surge in Large Holders Inflow suggests robust buying activity, primarily driven by influential entities such as whales and investors. These addresses typically acquire assets on centralized exchanges before transferring them to cold storage, which often indicates a bullish sentiment. 

    Related
    1.4 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: Whales Are Waking Up

    Notably, spikes in Large Holders Inflows have historically aligned with market bottoms, implying significant buying during corrections.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    However, it is essential to consider the outflows from these addresses, as entities may conduct transfers for various operational reasons. 

    Analysis of the Large Holders Outflow reveals a modest increase from 471.75 million DOGE to 488.89 million DOGE, translating to approximately $75.78 million over the same period. Consequently, the Large Holders Netflow stands at 265.86 million DOGE, approximately $41.2 million in the past day.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    The concept of Large Holders Netflow serves as a gauge for monitoring the shifting positions of whales and investors holding over 0.1% of the circulating supply. In essence, spikes in netflow imply accumulation by significant players, indicative of a bullish stance, while declines suggest reduced positions or selling activities.

    Related
    Elon Musk-Related Crypto Alert Issued, What It's About

    The surge in Dogecoin's on-chain metrics underscores the increasing involvement of influential players in the market, signaling a potentially optimistic trajectory for the cryptocurrency. As DOGE continues to attract attention from investors and traders, its performance in these key metrics serves as a significant indicator of market sentiment.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Network Can Sustain $256K Price Target: Analyst
    2024/05/08 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Network Can Sustain $256K Price Target: Analyst
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    2024/05/08 15:57
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    2024/05/08 15:57
    XRP Price Prediction for May 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the MENA and Turkish Game Markets with WN Conference Istanbul'24
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Engines of Fury, Bringing Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experiences to Mainstream Players
    Leading Asian Crypto Info Provider CoinNess Launches English Live Feed with Free API Offer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 582% in Key Metric as Whales Tap In
    Bitcoin (BTC) Network Can Sustain $256K Price Target: Analyst
    Ripple EVM Sidechain Activates New XRP Amendment: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD