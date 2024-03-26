Major Shiba Inu Team Statement to Fight Back FUD Shakes Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, who prefers to be called Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly widely popular as Twitter). Lucie issued an important statement, addressing those projects on Shibarium that have been sending her FUD messages about the layer-2 network recently, criticizing it for lack of support for them, as well as lack of development and user activity.

In the meantime, the layer-2 solution has seen a major spike in transaction count, rising from its recent critical lows.

Lucie's anti-FUD statement shakes community

Lucie tweeted, addressing multiple FUD messages she has been receiving as of late. Their main message has been: "The team showed no support - 'dead blockchain,' crybabies edition."

The marketing lead responded to that, stating that this is decentralization implemented in real life, and there is no central authority to solve every single issue. Her response was: “This is decentralization: NO ONE owes you anything. You build, work, push, and work some more, and if it's good, people will stick with you—that's the whole truth.”

Lucie shared that she has received a large number of FUD posts and screenshots and responded to them, stating that “they are dead wrong.”

She then added that people can use the liquidity they have and use bridges to Shibarium. However, Lucie pointed out that many are unwilling to stop investing in cryptocurrency projects that have “no real future.” The marketing lead said that SHIB became a success thanks to persistent building, not giving the blockchain world a single chance to ignore them. However, for that, builders need their hearts in what they are doing, but many will still fail to see it.

That was the recipe Lucie gave to projects that are just beginning their path: “Go, make yourself stand out. Shine bright, be so cool that everyone will desire to bridge or utilize your product.”

What Shibarium really needs, per Lucie

The SMM expert tweeted that Shibarium currently needs products that “keep pushing forward and don’t start spreading FUD and calling Shibarium dead every time they don’t get enough attention.”

Meanwhile, the daily transaction count on Shibarium has finally managed to skyrocket – from slightly over 66,000 two days ago to 412,270 daily transfers.