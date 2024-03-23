Something's Cooking on Shibarium With BONE, SHIB Team Tweets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has taken to X to publish an intriguing tweet about Shibarium, BONE and the new “SOL killer” token DAMN.

DAMN and BONE on Shibarium

DAMN is a recently launched taken by the Woofswap DEX built on top of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium, and it contains an inbuilt system for burning Bone Shibaswap (BONE) — the gas token of Shibarium. Burning BONE will significantly reduce its supply in the long run, making BONE a deflationary token.

Lucie tweeted to hint that something is cooking right now, “Shibarium x BONE x DAMN,” intriguing the Shiba Inu community.

To contribute to burns, the Shiba Inu team has recently conducted a massive burn of SHIB, BONE and LEASH tokens.

In the meantime, Shibarium continues to expand its adoption. The official X handle of Shiba Inu has thanked the cryptocurrency exchange BlueBit for adopting their Layer-2 blockchain.

SHIB burn rate rises high

According to Shibburn, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has demonstrated an impressive surge by almost 110% with a total of 34,681,610 Shiba Inu coins transferred to dead-end wallets and locked there permanently.

A total of 33,673,855 SHIB was transferred in the single biggest transaction, and the smallest transfer contained merely 2 SHIB meme coins.