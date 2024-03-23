Advertisement
    Something's Cooking on Shibarium With BONE, SHIB Team Tweets

    Yuri Molchan
    Representative of SHIB team has hinted that something being 'cooked' on Shibarium
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 12:44
    The official Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has taken to X to publish an intriguing tweet about Shibarium, BONE and the new “SOL killer” token DAMN.

    DAMN and BONE on Shibarium

    DAMN is a recently launched taken by the Woofswap DEX built on top of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium, and it contains an inbuilt system for burning Bone Shibaswap (BONE) — the gas token of Shibarium. Burning BONE will significantly reduce its supply in the long run, making BONE a deflationary token.

    Lucie tweeted to hint that something is cooking right now, “Shibarium x BONE x DAMN,” intriguing the Shiba Inu community.

    To contribute to burns, the Shiba Inu team has recently conducted a massive burn of SHIB, BONE and LEASH tokens.

    In the meantime, Shibarium continues to expand its adoption. The official X handle of Shiba Inu has thanked the cryptocurrency exchange BlueBit for adopting their Layer-2 blockchain.

    SHIB burn rate rises high

    According to Shibburn, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has demonstrated an impressive surge by almost 110% with a total of 34,681,610 Shiba Inu coins transferred to dead-end wallets and locked there permanently.

    A total of 33,673,855 SHIB was transferred in the single biggest transaction, and the smallest transfer contained merely 2 SHIB meme coins.

    #Shiba Inu #BONE #Shibarium
