Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listing Announced by Japanese Crypto Exchange

Shiba Inu continues to expand its presence in Japanese markets

Dog-themed crypto currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gained another listing, this time on the Japanese crypto exchange BitTrade.

In a tweet, BitTrade revealed its plans to list Shiba Inu, stating it would resume deposits, withdrawals and handling of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Shiba Inu was listed alongside Dogecoin (DOGE), bringing the platform's total number of crypto assets handled to 34.

As stated in an official blog post, the Shiba Inu handling start date is Oct. 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Deposits and withdrawals on its website and app, as well as purchases and sales at its sales offices, are among the targeted services.

BitTrade is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange established in 2016 and registered in Japan.

Shiba Inu continues to expand its presence in Japanese markets after Bitpoint, a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, announced its initial listing in November 2022. Following that, OkCoin Japan and Bitflyer, another Japanese crypto exchange, announced the listing of SHIB.

SBI Group, a major financial services conglomerate in Japan, announced plans in June to begin trading Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its crypto asset platform, SBI VC Trade.

Binance announced the launch of Binance Japan, an exclusive platform geared specifically for the Japanese market, in August. The regulated platform supports Shiba Inu, among several other assets.

OKCoinJapan, a top cryptocurrency exchange in Japan, stated in September that it will expand Polygon chain support for Shiba Inu (SHIB).

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was up 1.18% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000709.