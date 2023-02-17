Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listed on This Japanese Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has now been finally listed on Okcoin Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, after months of teasing the action.

In December, OKCoinJapan responded to the petition to list SHIB, as reported by U.Today, by thanking the SHIB community for its "valuable opinion."

Later, the exchange made known its plans to list SHIB in February of this year without disclosing the actual date.

After months of persistent pushing, the Shiba Inu community's hopes for the token to list on major Japanese exchanges are finally coming true, starting with the OKCoin Japan listing.

In a blog post, OKCoinJapan stated it will start handling "SHIB" on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Consequently, the number of crypto assets handled by OKCoinJapan is now 23.

SHIB has achieved major listings on several cryptocurrency exchanges over the past year, increasing its exposure. This has greatly increased the number of holders. There are currently 1,307,594 SHIB holders, per WhaleStats' data.

The community eagerly awaits the Shibarium beta launch, and as reported, SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama sent an invitation to everyone from everywhere and every religion.

"Thus far, we've stated that Shibarium is a Layer-2 (L2) blockchain that allows anyone to build a digital product, conduct peer-to-peer transactions, and other basic capabilities. But that is only the beginning. Shibarium is so much more," Kusama wrote in an official Shiba Inu blog post.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 4.07% in the last 23 hours to $0.0000131. The token also ranks among the most purchased by the biggest ETH whales tracked by WhaleStats, who seem to be taking advantage of the current dip to amass more tokens.