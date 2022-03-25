Madonna Now Owns Bored Ape NFT

Madonna, the undisputed queen of pop, has taken to Instagram to announce that she has entered the Metaverse by buying a Bored Ape non-fungible token.



The NFT acquired by the megastar features a bored-looking ape wearing a BDSM-inspired black leather cap. The purchase is on-brand for the 63-year-old pop star who is known for her provocative lyrics and performances.

Image by instagram.com

In her post, she expressed her gratitude to cryptocurrency concierge service MoonPay, which buys Bored Ape NFTs at a premium to later offer them to affluent celebrity clients.



The pop star's fans were not impressed by Madonna's foray into NFTs. "Please delete this," one user wrote. Another fan urged the pop star not to destroy her unmatched musical legacy by promoting questionable cryptocurrency projects. Most of the comments echo the growing anti-NFT sentiment. "Madonna. I've always looked up to you, but this is very disappointing," another user complained.