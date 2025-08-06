Advertisement
    'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says In Iconic ‘Fight Club’ Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 13:54
    Michael Saylor issues a crucial five-word Bitcoin warning as price drops to $114,000
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin permabull and the executive chairman of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy, has taken to his X account to address the global crypto community. Saylor gave them an important warning, referring to an iconic movie based on Chuck Palahniuk’s bestselling Fight Club.

    This tweet came out as Bitcoin dropped to the $114,000 price level.

    Saylor issues 'Fight Club' Bitcoin warning

    In his tweet, Michael Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself with a bare waist and a cigarette in his mouth, resembling Tyler Durden – the character played by Brad Pitt in the iconic movie The Fight Club. Behind him in the dark silhouettes of other fight clubbers can be seen vaguely.

    Saylor’s warning message to the global BTC community goes as follows: “Do not sell your Bitcoin”

    Saylor has also reposted a Strategy’s tweet, which shows an infographic depicting the Bitcoin-treasury company’s assets. $71 billion is held in Bitcoin, and only $50 million remains in fiat cash.

    Anyone can become millionaire with Bitcoin: Robert Kiyosaki

    Financial guru and the author of the best-selling book on personal finance management, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, has once again made a statement about how easy, he believes, Bitcoin can make one rich.

    In a tweet published earlier today, Kiyosaki noted Bitcoin’s “pure genius asset design”: “No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.” He revealed that he had made his first million in the sphere of real estate. That took him a lot of hard work, risk, money, time and “many sleepless nights.”

    He admitted that he had to study Bitcoin and how Satoshi Nakamoto created it. After investing a few dollars into BTC, Kiyosaki forgot about it until his Bitcoin turned into “several million dollars.” Those were the “easiest millions I have ever made,” he admitted.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
