'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says In Iconic ‘Fight Club’ Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin permabull and the executive chairman of Bitcoin-focused company Strategy, has taken to his X account to address the global crypto community. Saylor gave them an important warning, referring to an iconic movie based on Chuck Palahniuk’s bestselling Fight Club.

This tweet came out as Bitcoin dropped to the $114,000 price level.

Saylor issues 'Fight Club' Bitcoin warning

In his tweet, Michael Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself with a bare waist and a cigarette in his mouth, resembling Tyler Durden – the character played by Brad Pitt in the iconic movie The Fight Club. Behind him in the dark silhouettes of other fight clubbers can be seen vaguely.

Advertisement

Saylor’s warning message to the global BTC community goes as follows: “Do not sell your Bitcoin”

You do not sell your Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/WalCCwLRQR — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 6, 2025

Saylor has also reposted a Strategy’s tweet, which shows an infographic depicting the Bitcoin-treasury company’s assets. $71 billion is held in Bitcoin, and only $50 million remains in fiat cash.

Anyone can become millionaire with Bitcoin: Robert Kiyosaki

Financial guru and the author of the best-selling book on personal finance management, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, has once again made a statement about how easy, he believes, Bitcoin can make one rich.

In a tweet published earlier today, Kiyosaki noted Bitcoin’s “pure genius asset design”: “No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.” He revealed that he had made his first million in the sphere of real estate. That took him a lot of hard work, risk, money, time and “many sleepless nights.”

ANYONE CAN BECOME a MILLIONAiRE: I can’t believe how Bitcoin makes becoming rich so essy.



Bitcoin is Pure Genius asset design. No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.



I made my first million in real estate. That took hard work, lots of risk, lots of money, lots of… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 6, 2025

He admitted that he had to study Bitcoin and how Satoshi Nakamoto created it. After investing a few dollars into BTC, Kiyosaki forgot about it until his Bitcoin turned into “several million dollars.” Those were the “easiest millions I have ever made,” he admitted.