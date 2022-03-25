Shiba Inu-Friendly Payment Gateway Gains More Traction with Merchants

Fashion label John Richmond, fast-food chain Welly’s and pizzeria Sorbillo’s have started accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH) in partnership with non-custodial cryptocurrency payment gateway NowPayments.

As reported by U.Today, NowPayments recently introduced a fee-burning mechanism that allows merchants to burn a certain percentage of profits they receive in the two aforementioned cryptocurrencies. Such a feature allows removing the tokens from circulation, thus making them more valuable.



Sorbillo’s offered the Shiba Inu community a 5% discount in late June, becoming one of the first merchants to support the token before it penetrated mainstream consciousness in late 2021.