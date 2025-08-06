36,600,000,000 XRP Still Held in Ripple Escrow, Next XRP Unlock Coming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data revealed by XRPscan shows that Ripple might be releasing a regular 1,000,000 XRP later this month, since on Aug. 1-2, no habitual unlocks took place.

Currently, there are more than 36 billion XRP tokens locked in Ripple’s escrow.

Ripple could be preparing to unlock one billion XRP

XRPscan revealed that Ripple blockchain behemoth currently holds 36.6 billion in escrow, while before Aug. 1, there were 35 billion.

As reported by U.Today, 700,000,000 XRP were locked at the start of the month, over the weekend, with no XRP released yet. Three chunks of 500,000,000 XRP and 2x 100,000,000 XRP were moved to escrow on Friday last week.

This means that the likelihood of Ripple unlocking the traditional billion XRP this month remains quite high. It may even happen within the next few days.

Otherwise, it would be the first time ever that no XRP was unlocked from Ripple’s escrows.

XRP loses 4.5% so far this week

Over the past 24 hours, the third-largest cryptocurrency on the market, XRP, has experienced a decline of more than 4%, falling from $3.08 to the $3.94 level. The decline came after the Ripple-affiliated coin soared by more than 11% since Sunday, mirroring Bitcoin's price trajectory.

Today, XRP first staged a 1.5% rise, which turned into a pullback. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.94 per coin.