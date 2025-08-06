Advertisement
    Why Hasn't BlackRock Filed for XRP ETF? Top Expert Names Possible Reason

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 15:01
    A top analyst has shared a possible reason why BlackRock is yet to file for spot XRP and Solana ETFs
    During a recent podcast appearance, NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci opined that asset management behemoth BlackRock might be waiting for the SEC's new exchange-traded fund approval framework to be put into place before filing for spot-based XRP and Solana (SOL) ETFs. 

    As reported by U.Today, Geraci has repeatedly predicted that BlackRock would file for such products, but the financial titan is yet to make such moves. 

    The clock is ticking 

    Meanwhile, the SEC is likely to greenlight such products as early as this October, meaning that BlackRock's filings will likely arrive within a relatively short period of time if the asset management giant intends to move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) when it comes to single-asset spot ETFs. 

    "We're getting a little bit late here in the sense of, I think, again, we're getting closer to the finish line, and they still haven't filed," he said. 

    It remains to be seen whether BlackRock and Fidelity will actually "swoop in" at the last minute. 

    Undoubtedly, the asset management behemoth is the leading player in the ETF sector. According to data provided by SoSoValue, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) currently has $53.65 billion worth of cumulative net flows. 

    An index-based approach 

    Geraci has added that BlackRock tends to be a proponent of an index-based approach when it comes to stocks and bonds.

    "They believe that indexing is an appropriate way to access different asset classes. I don't know why they would view crypto any differently," he said.

    The analyst continues to stick to his prediction that BlackRock will launch additional individual altcoin ETFs as well as an index-based ETF. 

