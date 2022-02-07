Luna Millionaire Expects Token to Reach $500

Dutch cryptocurrency millionaire Etienne vantKruys, who was recently profiled by the New York Times, predicts that the price of Terra (LUNA) could end up hitting $500 over the next five years:

My idea is Luna is going to be $500 in five years. That’s the horizon we’re playing with.

Terra (LUNA) took the market by storm in 2021, adding roughly 17,500%. The cryptocurrency, however, had an extremely rough January, erasing half of its value.



On Jan. 31, the cryptocurrency plunged to 43.44%, the lowest level since Nov. 28. It got clobbered harder than other major cryptocurrencies due to a double whammy of the depleting reserves of Terra-based DeFi protocol Anchor and the Wonderland scandal.



Despite the recent recovery, the cryptocurrency is still down 43.74% from its record high, currently trading at $58 on major spot exchanges.



The Luna millionaire, however, is not deterred by the crash, claiming that he will continue holding his stash after selling a portion of his stash to buy a house for his partner.