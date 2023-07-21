Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for July 21

The market is again mostly red, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
LTC/USD
The price of Litecoin (LTC) has declined by 0.13% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
On the local chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) is trading sideways, as the price has not decided yet which way to move. However, if the test of the resistance happens by the end of the day, growth may continue to the $93.50 zone tomorrow.
Image by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite similar, as the rate is far from the key levels. The falling volume confirms such a statement.
In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $90-$95 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.
Image by TradingView
On the weekly chart, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, which means that traders have low chances to see any sharp moves soon. Respectively, sideways trading near the $90 mark is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.
Litecoin is trading at $92.51 at press time.