Original U.Today article

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for July 21

Fri, 07/21/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of Litecoin (LTC) ready to rise soon?
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for July 21
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is again mostly red, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

LTC/USD

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has declined by 0.13% since yesterday.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) is trading sideways, as the price has not decided yet which way to move. However, if the test of the resistance happens by the end of the day, growth may continue to the $93.50 zone tomorrow.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite similar, as the rate is far from the key levels. The falling volume confirms such a statement.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for July 20

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $90-$95 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

LTC/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, which means that traders have low chances to see any sharp moves soon. Respectively, sideways trading near the $90 mark is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

Litecoin is trading at $92.51 at press time.

#Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH): You Don't Want to Miss This Pattern
07/21/2023 - 17:00
Ethereum (ETH): You Don't Want to Miss This Pattern
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Greenpeace Riles up Bitcoiners Yet Again
07/21/2023 - 16:08
Greenpeace Riles up Bitcoiners Yet Again
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 21
07/21/2023 - 15:48
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk