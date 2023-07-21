Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for July 21

Original U.Today article

Is rate of Litecoin (LTC) ready to rise soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is again mostly red, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

LTC/USD

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has declined by 0.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) is trading sideways, as the price has not decided yet which way to move. However, if the test of the resistance happens by the end of the day, growth may continue to the $93.50 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite similar, as the rate is far from the key levels. The falling volume confirms such a statement.

In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $90-$95 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, which means that traders have low chances to see any sharp moves soon. Respectively, sideways trading near the $90 mark is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

Litecoin is trading at $92.51 at press time.