Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Will Secure $3 If This Major Resistance Is Broken

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 10:32
    XRP's price is slowly but surely moving upward, and next resistance breakthrough attempt will be crucial
    Advertisement
    XRP Will Secure $3 If This Major Resistance Is Broken
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is finally exhibiting indications of upward momentum following weeks of weak consolidation and rejection-heavy activity. After a strong recovery from the 200 EMA around $2, the asset is currently attempting to reach the 100 EMA resistance level, a crucial technical turning point that might open the door to a run toward $3. The graph presents an optimistic but cautious picture. XRP has been stuck in a downward channel and has been printing lower highs ever since it peaked at $3.

    Advertisement

    The recent recovery and the attempted breakout above the 100 EMA, however, point to escalating bullish appetite at this level. The setup is unquestionably leaning toward a breakout scenario even though the price is still teasing resistance from the triangle's upper trendline and the 100 EMA. Around the $2.15-$2.22 region, the 50, 100 and 200 EMA confluence serves as a zone of confirmation and resistance.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The breakout is technically legitimate if XRP closes above this cluster with any kind of volume support. The next obvious upside targets are $2.60 and $3.00, which are significant from a structural and psychological standpoint. Declining volume, however, is one element that could postpone this bullish push. Even though the price has recovered, volume is still declining. This divergence frequently indicates that market participants may not be convinced by the move.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reveals His X Bitcoin Success Strategy
    Bitcoin Price Will Soar to $500,000 In Jiffy, Max Keiser Predicts
    Bitcoin on Track to Hit $100,000 for First Time in Months
    Arizona Becomes Second State to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 21:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume in Red as Daily Burn Rate Returns to Lows
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Advertisement

    In other words, although they are not yet acting with overwhelming force, bulls are stepping up. But XRP has a history of exploding from periods of quiet accumulation and the current compression close to the peak of its descending structure could cause a spike in volatility. If bulls are favored by that spike, a jump to $3 is not out of the question.

    The main point is that XRP is attempting to reverse the trend and is testing crucial levels. The value of $3 becomes more than just a possibility if customers come back in large numbers. However, this could just be another unsuccessful breakout attempt without that push. Pay attention to that volume and the EMAs.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 10:24
    Michael Saylor Reveals His X Bitcoin Success Strategy
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 8, 2025 - 10:06
    Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence on Bitcoin to $100,000 Price Move
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Will Secure $3 If This Major Resistance Is Broken
    Michael Saylor Reveals His X Bitcoin Success Strategy
    Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence on Bitcoin to $100,000 Price Move
    Show all