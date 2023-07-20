Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for July 20

Thu, 07/20/2023 - 15:28
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of XRP ready for price blast soon?
Buyers have almost seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is unchanged since yesterday.

On the local chart, the price of XRP has broken the support level at $0.8020. If buyers cannot restore the rate above that mark, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing decline tomorrow to the $0.79 area.

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is far from vital levels. Thus, the falling volume confirms the absence of energy for a further sharp move.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.75-$0.85 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame, as the rate of XRP seems to need to calm down after a price blast. One can think about a potential upward move only if buyers restore the price above the $0.90 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.8024 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

