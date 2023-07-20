XRP Price Analysis for July 20

Buyers have almost seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP is unchanged since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
On the local chart, the price of XRP has broken the support level at $0.8020. If buyers cannot restore the rate above that mark, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing decline tomorrow to the $0.79 area.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is far from vital levels. Thus, the falling volume confirms the absence of energy for a further sharp move.
In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.75-$0.85 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.
Image by TradingView
A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame, as the rate of XRP seems to need to calm down after a price blast. One can think about a potential upward move only if buyers restore the price above the $0.90 zone.
XRP is trading at $0.8024 at press time.