Advertisement
AD

Litecoin (LTC) Makes Dramatic Comeback, Road to $80?

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Litecoin (LTC) jumps 5% after beating crucial resistance
Sat, 20/01/2024 - 12:44
Litecoin (LTC) Makes Dramatic Comeback, Road to $80?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Litecoin (LTC) has surfaced as one of the best-performing altcoins in the market today. Besides its more than 5% jump over the past 24 hours to $71.21, the cryptocurrency has managed to pare off some of the losses it has accrued over the past month where it is now up by 1.78%.

Advertisement
LTC 1D chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Pushes Through 6.3 Million Transactions Since January 1

Litecoin has lost its dominant grip in the market by a large margin. Besides being booted out of the top 10 of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies with the advent of new entrants, Litecoin’s past halving in August last year failed to impress investors who had anticipated a corresponding bullish price growth.

Ultimately, Litecoin bowed to bears as its price has stayed below the $90 price mark since August last year to date. While the current Litecoin outlook is not as bullish as this local high, the coin has grown from the lowest price point since that time pegged at $58.8 to where it now trades.

For Litecoin, the flippening of the $70 resistance zone and the conversion of this level into its support underscores its sustained doggedness to chart a new bullish course for itself. Notably, Litecoin is holding this level, and a potential upsurge toward the next mega resistance at $80 cannot be ruled out.

Litecoin catalysts to watch out for

Despite the low dominance in the market in the face of relatively newer protocols like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin has maintained its luster as a viable alternative to Bitcoin (BTC) for value transfer.

Related
Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details

With new milestones being recorded in its role as a faster and cheaper payment mode, the Inscription trend is engulfing the protocol as well, further contributing to a jump in its active addresses.

Litecoin’s future growth will be catalyzed by these unique features alongside the impact of the newly approved and launched spot Bitcoin ETF products.

#Litecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Elon Musk's X Post Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiastic Response
2024/01/20 12:42
Elon Musk's X Post Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiastic Response
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image AI Cryptos Bloodbath: Cap Plunges, but Leaders Stay Strong
2024/01/20 12:42
AI Cryptos Bloodbath: Cap Plunges, but Leaders Stay Strong
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,173% as Whales Make Intriguing Move
2024/01/20 12:42
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 1,173% as Whales Make Intriguing Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Litecoin (LTC) Makes Dramatic Comeback, Road to $80?
Elon Musk's X Post Triggers Crypto Community's Enthusiastic Response
AI Cryptos Bloodbath: Cap Plunges, but Leaders Stay Strong
Show all