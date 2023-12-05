Advertisement
Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
This partnership enables LTC users to pay for Microsoft products and services
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 13:30
Crypto payment processor BitPay has announced a piece of exciting news for Litecoin (LTC) holders who utilize Microsoft.

In a new tweet, BitPay makes it known that Litecoin holders can now top up their Microsoft accounts using their LTC coins.

Cryptocurrency payments are becoming increasingly popular as more businesses accept payments in a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin.

BitPay announced in November that Litecoin is now accepted at Mecum Auctions, which has been selling collectible cars, vintage/antique motorcycles and road art since 1988.

Aside from Litecoin, BitPay supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP (XRP), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).

Litecoin records network growth

On Dec. 1, the Litecoin team reported that the LTC network processed six million transactions in the past month, reflecting network growth. The number of active unique addresses on the network also hit 6.3 million in November as well.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Litecoin's total addresses with a balance have also reached a new high of 9.28 million.

Litecoin (LTC) Smashes Historic New Milestone: Details

In the long run, the total number of addresses with a balance reflects the interest in holding and investing in a specific crypto asset. A rise in the number of addresses with a balance is generally considered beneficial because it indicates a more robust and growing user base.

LTC was down 1.86% in the last 24 hours to $71.86 at the time of writing.

#Litecoin News
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

