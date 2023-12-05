Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto payment processor BitPay has announced a piece of exciting news for Litecoin (LTC) holders who utilize Microsoft.

In a new tweet, BitPay makes it known that Litecoin holders can now top up their Microsoft accounts using their LTC coins.

Cryptocurrency payments are becoming increasingly popular as more businesses accept payments in a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin.

BitPay announced in November that Litecoin is now accepted at Mecum Auctions, which has been selling collectible cars, vintage/antique motorcycles and road art since 1988.

Aside from Litecoin, BitPay supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), XRP (XRP), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).

Litecoin records network growth

On Dec. 1, the Litecoin team reported that the LTC network processed six million transactions in the past month, reflecting network growth. The number of active unique addresses on the network also hit 6.3 million in November as well.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Litecoin's total addresses with a balance have also reached a new high of 9.28 million.

In the long run, the total number of addresses with a balance reflects the interest in holding and investing in a specific crypto asset. A rise in the number of addresses with a balance is generally considered beneficial because it indicates a more robust and growing user base.

LTC was down 1.86% in the last 24 hours to $71.86 at the time of writing.