LINK Sees 10% Weekly Rise, Emerging Among Top 10 Coins by Trading Volume

Tue, 12/06/2022 - 12:35
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chainlink's native token has increased by over 10% in past week
LINK Sees 10% Weekly Rise, Emerging Among Top 10 Coins by Trading Volume
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

WhaleStats on-chain wallet tracker has reported that in the past 24 hours, LINK has emerged on the list of the top 10 assets with the highest trading volume on the Ethereum chain.

Meanwhile, over the past week, LINK price has seen a rise by more than 10%.

Trading activity with LINK spikes, price goes up

Per a recent tweet published by WhaleStats, LINK has gotten itself on the list of the most-traded cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours for the largest 500 Ethereum whales.

Over the past week, the exchange rate of the LINK/USD pair on crypto exchanges went up by 15% and, on Dec. 5, LINK reached the $7.591 level.

However, by now, a slight drop of the price has taken place, and the coin is now exchanging hands at $7.210. This makes it 9.65% growth over the past seven days overall.

Related
SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions

Whales have been grabbing LINK, here's why

As reported by U.Today earlier, large holders of crypto, also known on the crypto market as whales, have been getting hold of large amounts of LINK recently.

Over the past two weeks, according to data shared by Lookonchain Twitter handle, a series of large transactions was noticed as large whales (including financial institutions) were adding LINK to their wallets.

The event that spurred these massive buys was undoubtedly the coming launch of the staking feature by Chainlink developers. Earlier, U.Today covered that the launch was planned for today, Dec. 6.

#Chainlink (LINK) News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Staking
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions
12/06/2022 - 13:41
Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Has Added 250,000 More Users Despite Crypto Winter
12/06/2022 - 12:56
SHIB Has Added 250,000 More Users Despite Crypto Winter
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana Co-Founder Breaks Silence on SOL Burning as New Proposal Raised
12/06/2022 - 12:23
Solana Co-Founder Breaks Silence on SOL Burning as New Proposal Raised
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev