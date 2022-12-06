LINK Sees 10% Weekly Rise, Emerging Among Top 10 Coins by Trading Volume

Chainlink's native token has increased by over 10% in past week

WhaleStats on-chain wallet tracker has reported that in the past 24 hours, LINK has emerged on the list of the top 10 assets with the highest trading volume on the Ethereum chain.

Meanwhile, over the past week, LINK price has seen a rise by more than 10%.

Trading activity with LINK spikes, price goes up

Per a recent tweet published by WhaleStats, LINK has gotten itself on the list of the most-traded cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours for the largest 500 Ethereum whales.

Over the past week, the exchange rate of the LINK/USD pair on crypto exchanges went up by 15% and, on Dec. 5, LINK reached the $7.591 level.

However, by now, a slight drop of the price has taken place, and the coin is now exchanging hands at $7.210. This makes it 9.65% growth over the past seven days overall.

Whales have been grabbing LINK, here's why

As reported by U.Today earlier, large holders of crypto, also known on the crypto market as whales, have been getting hold of large amounts of LINK recently.

Over the past two weeks, according to data shared by Lookonchain Twitter handle, a series of large transactions was noticed as large whales (including financial institutions) were adding LINK to their wallets.

The event that spurred these massive buys was undoubtedly the coming launch of the staking feature by Chainlink developers. Earlier, U.Today covered that the launch was planned for today, Dec. 6.