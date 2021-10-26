Less Than 48 Hours Until Ethereum Altair Update, But 30% of Nodes Are Not Yet Ready

News
Tue, 10/26/2021 - 09:49
article image
Arman Shirinyan
With Ethereum Altair update coming, users are not being dexterous
Less Than 48 Hours Until Ethereum Altair Update, But 30% of Nodes Are Not Yet Ready
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's main network is getting closer to the new Altair network, which means that the absolute majority of the nodes on the network have to update their clients. According to the Nodewatch service, currently around 30% of nodes remain unsynced.

woj
woj

The new upgrade for Ethereum is aimed purely at validators, and it does not change anything for general coin users. The update affects only the beacon chain consensus mechanism. In addition to users, updates will not have any effect on contracts. 

If users act as validators, they will need to download the latest version of their software, which they will be able to find in the table on the Ethereum blog, and restart their nodes as usual.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Meets Zanzibar President and Heads of Other Countries on Cardano Africa Tour

If node holders decide not to update to the latest version of the software and join the upgraded chain, they will be synced with the old chain after an upgrade on Ethereum occurs. While functioning on the incompatible chain, users will not be able to receive proper rewards and realize them on exchanges.

Validators running on the old network will receive penalties for not participating in the upgraded consensus with respect to the upgraded mainnet.

Related
Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Restaurant in Paris

When the Ethereum community has decided which changes should be made to the network, the change is written by the clients functioning on the network. The changes to the beacon chain protocol go live in a specific epoch (the Altair update goes live at epoch 74240).

Any new nodes with the old ruleset will remain abandoned on the old chain without being able to use new functions, participate in the current network or, in general, utilize the cryptocurrency.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image CME Bitcoin Futures Now Cost More Than BTC Itself, Here's Why
10/26/2021 - 13:31
CME Bitcoin Futures Now Cost More Than BTC Itself, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Teams Up with Pyypl to Build First ODL Corridor in Middle East
10/26/2021 - 13:30
Ripple Teams Up with Pyypl to Build First ODL Corridor in Middle East
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin
10/26/2021 - 12:56
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya