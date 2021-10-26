Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Restaurant in Paris

News
Tue, 10/26/2021 - 07:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
You can now order beef tartare, smoked guinea fowl and ganache with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency
Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Restaurant in Paris
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Holders of the Shiba Inu token can now get a taste of exceptional French cuisine.

Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence, a Paris-based restaurant, has started accepting the white-hot cryptocurrency, according to stickers seen on its doors by locals.

woj
woj

Related
French Walmart Launches Tezos-Powered Euro Stablecoin for In-Store Payments
The cozy French bistro is located near St. Francis Xavier Church, a famous Roman Catholic church.

Shiba Inu
Image by carnetsdeweekends.fr

Its menu offers a wide selection of dishes such as red tuna tataki, classic beef tartar, roast beef entrecote and raspberry mascarpone cream.

Because of the recent price runup, Shiba Inu is seeing increasingly strong merchant adoption. As reported by U.Today, a real estate agency in Argentina recently added it to its list of supported payments.

Undeterred by Elon Musk's recent snub, the cryptocurrency is currently trading near its all-time high on major spot exchanges.

#Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image CME Bitcoin Futures Now Cost More Than BTC Itself, Here's Why
10/26/2021 - 13:31
CME Bitcoin Futures Now Cost More Than BTC Itself, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Teams Up with Pyypl to Build First ODL Corridor in Middle East
10/26/2021 - 13:30
Ripple Teams Up with Pyypl to Build First ODL Corridor in Middle East
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin
10/26/2021 - 12:56
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches New All-Time High, Inching Closer to Surpassing Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya