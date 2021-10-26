Shiba Inu Now Accepted by Restaurant in Paris

You can now order beef tartare, smoked guinea fowl and ganache with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency

Holders of the Shiba Inu token can now get a taste of exceptional French cuisine.



Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence, a Paris-based restaurant, has started accepting the white-hot cryptocurrency, according to stickers seen on its doors by locals.

Image by carnetsdeweekends.fr

The cozy French bistro is located near St. Francis Xavier Church, a famous Roman Catholic church.

Its menu offers a wide selection of dishes such as red tuna tataki, classic beef tartar, roast beef entrecote and raspberry mascarpone cream.



Because of the recent price runup, Shiba Inu is seeing increasingly strong merchant adoption. As reported by U.Today, a real estate agency in Argentina recently added it to its list of supported payments.



Undeterred by Elon Musk's recent snub, the cryptocurrency is currently trading near its all-time high on major spot exchanges.