Leia Games Platform Secures Record $3 Mln in Debut on Gems

Gems, a community-driven crypto launchpad, officially announces its novel project, Leia, a Web3 gaming company offering a platform of skill-based mini-games, welcomes all GameFi enthusiasts to join the funding campaign.

Leia Mini Games Raises Record $3M in Debut on Gems Launchpad

According to the official statement by Gems , a popular community-backed launchpad for crypto projects, its latest fundraising campaign is held by Leia ($LEIA) , a new-gen mini games development ecosystem.

🚀Our Fascinating Private Sale is LIVE!🌟

This is the great opportunity to partner with us as we shape the future of Web3 gaming.

Don’t miss out—let’s build something extraordinary together! 💥 #LEIAGames #Web3Gaming #CryptoGaming #PrivateSale #GameOn

The sale is held… pic.twitter.com/GwtbT6yV7H — Leia (@Leia_Games) November 5, 2024

Leia Gems is led by a team of industry veterans from Playtika with decades of combined experience designing remarkable AAA mobile titles catering to casual gaming audiences.

The same team has introduced an “Intelligent Matching System” to ensure fair and transparent contests featuring a skill-tracking algorithm that continuously monitors player performance to enforce balanced matches.

Avihay Hermon, CEO and cofounder of Leia, is excited about the potential of this token sale for Leia's marketing and tech progress:

It’s an absolute pleasure for us to have been selected by Gems to launch our token on their exclusive platform. Throughout the launch and pre-launch phases, Gems has been extremely supportive, providing us access to a wide range of investors as well as technical and business development support. We have received a lot of positive feedback from investors and our growing community regarding both our gaming and crypto elements and we look forward to delivering a revolutionary Web3 gaming platform.

LEIA's private token sale officially concluded in November, 2024, with the token price for the public round set at $0.0001229 per $LEIA token.

Officially concluded, Leia’s private token sale on Gems Launchpad saw some key highlights, including:

Over $3 million raised across eight funding rounds in nine weeks;

More than 1,000 community members secured their share of tokens;

Over 13 billion tokens sold in 9-weeks during the private sale.

LEIA token launch to fuel Leia's Pikmi platform's progress

Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems, welcomes the newest token sale on his platform and invites Web3 enthusiasts to consider looking at what Leia is offering:

Leia is by far one of the most promising Web3 gaming platforms we’ve come across. Apart from having an amazing team with years of valuable experience in the Web2 gaming sector, what stood out to us about Leia is its vision. Not many projects have recognized the problems with Web3 gaming’s user experience or its payment problems and even fewer have a solution for it.

Amid its private funding round, Leia leveraged Gems’s launchpad to expand its “Pikmi” gaming platform, boost its marketing efforts and conduct alpha testing for its core titles.

Gems’s launch of Leia supports the launchpad’s mission to support projects with the most disruptive potential. Leia’s Pikmi platform provides a convenient entry point for all gamers — especially non-Web3 native — to a diverse range of skill-based and casual mobile games, each with in-game tournaments. Pikmi will launch with a variety of built-in games and will partner with developers to broaden its selection, appealing to a larger cohort of players.

Also, both teams are expecting Leia's token, $LEIA, to be listed on Gems's own crypto exchange, Gems Trade, as soon as it goes live on the public mainnet.