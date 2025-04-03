Advertisement
    XRP Bears Gave Up? Price Recovery Flashes

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 10:56
    XRP shows some potential for recovery
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    It seems as if XRP is laying the groundwork for a possible bullish reversal, following weeks of downward pressure. A retracement may be imminent as the asset has leveled off above the crucial $2.00 level and is displaying indications of strength. XRP may soon make a significant upward turn, according to a number of important technical indicators. 

    Situated just above $1.94, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is one of the most important supports that are currently working in XRP's favor. The recent price rebound near this level lends credence to its function as a crucial reversal point, as it has historically served as a dynamic support during downtrends. Several times around this level, buyers have intervened to keep the market from collapsing below $2.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A further indication of bullishness is the notable increase in trading volume in recent sessions. Instead of panic-selling, this volume increases, while XRP maintaining its position points to accumulation at current levels. More sustained rallies are frequently preceded by higher volume during sideways or upward movement, which signifies growing interest and conviction among market participants.

    The descending wedge pattern, which is generally regarded as a bullish reversal signal, is still the technical pattern that XRP is trading in. As volume increases and price tightens within the wedge, a breakout toward the $2.30-$2.40 resistance zone appears more likely. Additionally the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced back from oversold levels and is currently trading at 44, indicating that momentum is improving without being overbought. 

    The 200 EMA supports XRP's defense of the $2.00 level, and increasing volume points to a bright future for bulls. Even though a clear break above the wedge resistance and the $2.40 barrier might be necessary to validate a trend reversal, the state of the market indicates that XRP is in a strong position to make a bullish move in the upcoming sessions.

    #XRP

