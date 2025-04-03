Advertisement
    Cardano Sell-off Deepens, What Are Key Price Levels to Watch?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 14:55
    Cardano bears have taken over again, with price down 8% in 24 hours
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA) faces intense volatility as holders dump their coins amid market shifts. This massive sell-off has impacted the ecosystem within the last 24 hours following the start of a tariff war among the top global economies. Notably, ADA showed signs of recovery, climbing to $0.7055 before the current sell trend emerged.

    Sell pressure surges as traders offload ADA

    According to CoinMarketCap data, trading volume has spiked by 83.52% to $1.15 billion. This surge in trading volume, combined with the crashing price of ADA, confirms the current bearish trend.

    This might have been triggered by investors looking to offload their holdings and take profits before ADA plummets further. The rising volume also suggests that some Cardano whales might have decided to offload their bags to prevent huge losses.

    As U.Today reported, a top trader, Ansem, had predicted that ADA could record a 50% price crash. According to Ansem, Cardano has become stuck in a downtrend, giving sellers control each time the price attempts a rebound.

    With the current market developments, it looks like ADA is threatening to lose a significant amount of the gains it has already made.

    ADA has declined by 15.2% in the last seven days as bearish pressure prevents it from stabilizing.

    Cardano's key support level to watch

    As of this writing, Cardano's price was changing hands at $0.6220, an 8.88% decrease in the last 24 hours. Before this decline, ADA found support at $0.63.

    However, with that level breached, market participants might have to look at the $0.58-$0.50 range as a significant support level.

    The current selling volume, over 80%, might help predict ADA’s next price trajectory. If the volume drops amid further decline, it could mean that holders are exhausted and unwilling to sustain the bearish trend.

    Such a development could see Cardano chart a solo and decisive rally ahead. 

