Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'There Are No Tariffs on Bitcoin': Saylor Stuns with Acute BTC Tweet

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 13:37
    Saylor addressed crypto community with a BTC message that resonates with recent economic developments
    Advertisement
    'There Are No Tariffs on Bitcoin': Saylor Stuns with Acute BTC Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin giant Strategy (MicroStrategy rebranded) has commented on the new decision announced by the US president Donald Trump.

    Advertisement

    The US leader ordered that additional baseline tariffs of 10% be imposed on all imports entering the United States from Canada, China, and also the European Union. These tariffs will become effective on April 5.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Bullish Call: ‘More Bitcoin’ As BTC Breaks Out
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 14:16
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Bullish Call: ‘More Bitcoin’ As BTC Breaks Out
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'There Are No Tariffs on Bitcoin': Saylor Stuns with Acute BTC Tweet
    Trillions of Dollars: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Bullish on Bitcoin’s Next Stage
    XRP Bears Gave Up? Price Recovery Flashes
    Shibarium's Golden Age Is Here: SHIB Team

    The Bitcoin price has reacted to that announcement and crashed by roughly 5.72% over the past 24 hours. It first dropped from $86,930 level on Wednesday, landing on $82,488. After a short rebound to the $83,700 level, the BTC price declined again, this time losing 2% and hitting $81,900. At the time of this writing, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency is changing hands at $81,995 per coin.

    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor issued a tweet, addressing the market and urging it not to miss this opportunity and accumulate more Bitcoin on the dip. “There are no tariffs on Bitcoin,” he stated.

    Unlike physical goods that are imported from one country to another, Bitcoin can be easily bought and sold on crypto exchanges that run even at weekends with no extra charges, except a small trading fee.

    On Wednesday, Saylor published a tweet, which hinted that his company, Strategy, intends to continue accumulating Bitcoin. After the recently announced purchase of 22,048 BTC, Strategy is a proud holder of 528,185 Bitcoins worth $43,376,464,229.

    Related
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 19:56
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Robert Kiyosaki names "better than Bitcoin" asset

    Robert Kiyosaki, an investor and entrepreneur, famous for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has named an asset which he believes to be more valuable than Bitcoin and gold. For Kiyosaki, it is silver.

    Kiyosaki reckons so because the demand for silver, per his tweet, is increasing and, therefore, its supply is decreasing, unlike that of gold and Bitcoin. The demand for silver is rising in the production of solar panels, electric cars, computers, medicine, and other industries, as he named in the list in his tweet published today.

    Besides, he underscored the fact that silver is “he least expensive when compared to gold and Bitcoin.” Kiyosaki believes that its price has been artificially suppressed so that it would remain affordable for industries.

    But now, per the financial expert, “silver’s price manipulation is over.” He expects it to make a “sling shot” and reach $70 per ounce this year.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 14:03
    Decade-Old 1,057 BTC Awaken: What's Going On?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 12:44
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kadena Solves Ethereum Scalability with Chainweb EVM
    Tangem Wallet Launches 0% Commission Campaign for Stablecoin Swaps
    Bybit's Shunyet Jan Predicts Sustained Gold Rally Amid Record-Breaking Surge, Platform Sees $10 Billion Gold Trading Volume in a Day
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Solves Ethereum Scalability with Chainweb EVM
    Tangem Wallet Launches 0% Commission Campaign for Stablecoin Swaps
    Bybit's Shunyet Jan Predicts Sustained Gold Rally Amid Record-Breaking Surge, Platform Sees $10 Billion Gold Trading Volume in a Day
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Decade-Old 1,057 BTC Awaken: What's Going On?
    'There Are No Tariffs on Bitcoin': Saylor Stuns with Acute BTC Tweet
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD