'There Are No Tariffs on Bitcoin': Saylor Stuns with Acute BTC Tweet

Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of Bitcoin giant Strategy (MicroStrategy rebranded) has commented on the new decision announced by the US president Donald Trump.

The US leader ordered that additional baseline tariffs of 10% be imposed on all imports entering the United States from Canada, China, and also the European Union. These tariffs will become effective on April 5.

The Bitcoin price has reacted to that announcement and crashed by roughly 5.72% over the past 24 hours. It first dropped from $86,930 level on Wednesday, landing on $82,488. After a short rebound to the $83,700 level, the BTC price declined again, this time losing 2% and hitting $81,900. At the time of this writing, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency is changing hands at $81,995 per coin.

Michael Saylor issued a tweet, addressing the market and urging it not to miss this opportunity and accumulate more Bitcoin on the dip. “There are no tariffs on Bitcoin,” he stated.

Unlike physical goods that are imported from one country to another, Bitcoin can be easily bought and sold on crypto exchanges that run even at weekends with no extra charges, except a small trading fee.

On Wednesday, Saylor published a tweet, which hinted that his company, Strategy, intends to continue accumulating Bitcoin. After the recently announced purchase of 22,048 BTC, Strategy is a proud holder of 528,185 Bitcoins worth $43,376,464,229.

Robert Kiyosaki names "better than Bitcoin" asset

Robert Kiyosaki, an investor and entrepreneur, famous for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has named an asset which he believes to be more valuable than Bitcoin and gold. For Kiyosaki, it is silver.

Q: Is SILVER more VALUABLE than gold or Bitcoin?



A: I say yes.



BECAUSE: Deman for silver is increasing for use in:



1: Solar Panels

2: Eelectronic Vehicles

3: Computers

4: Electronic products

5: Weapon Systems

6: Medicine

Kiyosaki reckons so because the demand for silver, per his tweet, is increasing and, therefore, its supply is decreasing, unlike that of gold and Bitcoin. The demand for silver is rising in the production of solar panels, electric cars, computers, medicine, and other industries, as he named in the list in his tweet published today.

Besides, he underscored the fact that silver is “he least expensive when compared to gold and Bitcoin.” Kiyosaki believes that its price has been artificially suppressed so that it would remain affordable for industries.

But now, per the financial expert, “silver’s price manipulation is over.” He expects it to make a “sling shot” and reach $70 per ounce this year.