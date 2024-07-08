Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Slams Ethereum: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Savvy commodity trader Peter Brandt takes jab at Ethereum, praising Bitcoin
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 14:36
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt published a tweet, engaging the Bitcoin community in a discussion about BTC patterns and the cryptocurrency’s potential price moves.

    He also slammed the second largest crypto, Ethereum, in the comments under his tweet.

    Bitcoin is not going to $44,000, Brandt says

    Peter Brandt addressed his followers on the X platform to pick their minds about a Bitcoin Double Top pattern that he spotted on a chart. Apparently Brandt decided to test the community, asking them whether Bitcoin has completed the Double Top or not.

    He warned that if the answer is yes, then a minimum price target for BTC would be $44,000, since it is a reversal pattern.

    In the comments thread, Brandt admitted that the pattern has not been completed for Bitcoin yet since not all the conditions for it have been fulfilled.

    Peter Brandt bashes Ethereum, defending Bitcoin

    Founder of Sypheon Online Ferruh Danaci commented on Brandt’s tweet, criticizing Bitcoin and praising Ethereum. He called Bitcoin “useless sh-t” and “a useless toy for whales,” while he believes Ethereum to be real.

    In return, legendary trader Brandt referred to ETH, using three pile of poo emojis. 

    Peter Brandt generally supports only BTC, stressing his dislike for Ethereum in several tweets published earlier this year. However, he admitted that as a trader he would trade even ETH if there were a chance to make a profit on it.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
