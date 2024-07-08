Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Slams Ethereum: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Old-school commodity trader Peter Brandt published a tweet, engaging the Bitcoin community in a discussion about BTC patterns and the cryptocurrency’s potential price moves.

He also slammed the second largest crypto, Ethereum, in the comments under his tweet.

Bitcoin is not going to $44,000, Brandt says

Peter Brandt addressed his followers on the X platform to pick their minds about a Bitcoin Double Top pattern that he spotted on a chart. Apparently Brandt decided to test the community, asking them whether Bitcoin has completed the Double Top or not.

He warned that if the answer is yes, then a minimum price target for BTC would be $44,000, since it is a reversal pattern.

Has Bitcoin completed a double top?

Yes or no????

If yet, minimum target is $44,000

What do you think?$BTC pic.twitter.com/EpzeihHJtF — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 7, 2024

In the comments thread, Brandt admitted that the pattern has not been completed for Bitcoin yet since not all the conditions for it have been fulfilled.

Peter Brandt bashes Ethereum, defending Bitcoin

Founder of Sypheon Online Ferruh Danaci commented on Brandt’s tweet, criticizing Bitcoin and praising Ethereum. He called Bitcoin “useless sh-t” and “a useless toy for whales,” while he believes Ethereum to be real.

In return, legendary trader Brandt referred to ETH, using three pile of poo emojis.

ETH is a pile of 💩💩💩 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 7, 2024

Peter Brandt generally supports only BTC, stressing his dislike for Ethereum in several tweets published earlier this year. However, he admitted that as a trader he would trade even ETH if there were a chance to make a profit on it.