Leading On-Chain Analytics Vendor CryptoQuant Raises $3 Million, Hashed Led Round

Iconic VC funds participated in Cryptoquant's fundraising. What is special about this team?

Cryptoquant is a top-notch on-chain analysis team that empowers traders and researchers with reliable data about the activity and trends of major blockchains. Today, it shares the results of its latest funding round.

Cryptoquant concludes funding round with $3 million raised

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Korea-based CryptoQuant has concluded its strategic funding round. In total, the firm managed to raise $3,000,000.

Image by Cryptoquant

The round has been led by top-league VC investor Hashed. Galaxy Interactive, Mirae Asset Capital and Youbi Capital are also included in the list of participants.

Cryptoquant CEO Ki Young Ju emphasizes that new funding will help his team to accomplish impressive new milestones toward its mission of delivering accurate and insightful analytics:

Most crypto investors have anxiety when they invest in cryptocurrencies because they are struggling with making data-driven decisions due to a lack of time and knowledge. Without data, crypto investing would be gambling. That's where CryptoQuant comes in. We started as a data provider, and now we're on the mission to make the crypto markets work for all people by giving them digestible data and community-driven insights.

For Hashed, this round follows a cascade of successful investments made by its multi-national blockchain-focused incubator with offices in Seoul and San Francisco.

Fresh investments will boost global adoption of on-chain analysis

Simon Kim, co-founder and CEO at Hashed, stressed that CryptoQuant has already built a one-of-a-kind product that is valued by plenty of market participants with various levels of expertise:

The CryptoQuant team has already built a world-class on-chain data analysis platform. Influencers, analysts, and leaders in the market have used CryptoQuant’s data for their content and opinions. These are distributed to various communities such as Twitter and Telegram, creating massive organic marketing effects for CryptoQuant.

CryptoQuant addresses the sphere of on-chain analysis, i.e., tracking the most powerful trends that can be registered by browsing through basic blockchain metrics: data on transactions, accounts, centralized exchange inflows/outflows and so on.

In addition, the main service website welcomes visitors from more than 200+ countries. In the last four months, CryptoQuant's Monthly Active Users (MAU) indicator grew 10 times in just four months.