Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)

News
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 15:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Here's when Ethereum's London hard fork (EIP-1559) is likely to go live on the mainnet
Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading Ethereum developer Tim Beiko has proposed to schedule the mainnet activation of the London hard fork for Aug. 4: 

If we can roughly hit that timeline, then August 4th should provide enough time to advertise the client releases that are mainnet compatible, and allow infrastructure providers & node operators to upgrade.

The final date will be announced at a meeting of Ethereum core developers on July 9.

Related
Twitter CEO Keeps Rejecting Ethereum

As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated upgrade was deployed on the Ropsten testnet on June 24. The hard fork contains five Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIPs), including the controversial EIP-1559 proposal, which will introduce a deflationary fee-burning mechanism.

Ether has been rallying hard in anticipation of the London hard fork, gaining roughly 20 percent against Bitcoin over the past 10 days.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
07/06/2021 - 16:36

Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
07/06/2021 - 15:50

ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
07/06/2021 - 15:29

Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya