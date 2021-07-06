Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)

Leading Ethereum developer Tim Beiko has proposed to schedule the mainnet activation of the London hard fork for Aug. 4:
If we can roughly hit that timeline, then August 4th should provide enough time to advertise the client releases that are mainnet compatible, and allow infrastructure providers & node operators to upgrade.
The final date will be announced at a meeting of Ethereum core developers on July 9.
As reported by U.Today, the much-anticipated upgrade was deployed on the Ropsten testnet on June 24.
The hard fork contains five Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIPs), including the controversial EIP-1559 proposal, which will introduce a deflationary fee-burning mechanism.
Ether has been rallying hard in anticipation of the London hard fork, gaining roughly 20 percent against Bitcoin over the past 10 days.