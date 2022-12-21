Lead SHIB Dev Apologizes for Countdown Tweet, Ripple Ally Objects to $22 Million SEC Fine, SHIB Needs 2% to Reach Important Goal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 14:51
article image
Valeria Blokhina
U.Today’s daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
Lead SHIB Dev Apologizes for Countdown Tweet, Ripple Ally Objects to $22 Million SEC Fine, SHIB Needs 2% to Reach Important Goal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Lead Shiba Inu developer apologizes as countdown ends up being nothingburger

Yesterday, Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shitoshi Kusama wrote an apology post devoted to a misleading countdown tweet. In this post, Kusama explained that he is not responsible for every detail of the Shib project and that he feels sorry for any confusion. Back on Sunday, Dec. 18, U.Today reported a great deal of speculation that the lead developer’s tweet inspired among SHIB community members: some thought that it hints at a major announcement, such as Shibarium. However, it turned out that the announcement was nothing more than an upgrade to the official website.

Related
SHIB Dev Provides Update About Shibarium Launch, But There's a Catch

Ripple ally raises objection to $22 million SEC fine: details

Defense lawyer James K. Filan has recently taken to Twitter to share updates on the LBRY case: according to his post, the SEC has filed its opposition to LBRY's motion to limit the SEC's remedies. On Nov. 29, the parties met to discuss the terms but were unable to resolve the terms of the remedies sought by the regulator. Then LBRY requested an expedited briefing schedule to limit the SEC remedies, which were approved by the court. The regulator claims that LBRY should pay a penalty equal to its full pecuniary gain: $22,151,971. The lawsuit watchers are now anticipating LBRY's reply to the SEC motion to come soon.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) needs 2% to reach existentially important goal, here's what it is

Even though Shiba Inu continues massively losing its value, the situation might soon change, as the market participants spotted one important detail. If we look at the criteria called “holders’ composition by time held,” we see that the percentage of long-term Shiba Inu holders has reached 58%. Thus, the meme coin lacks only 2% to surpass the important threshold of 60%, which will make the majority of holders on the network long-term investors. With a growing number of investors who are holding assets for more than a month, Shiba Inu's price performance should stabilize.

Ripple CTO reacts to Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin's misrepresentation of XRP

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz reacted to a video featuring Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin participating in the Bankless podcast. In this video, Buterin called XRP “completely centralized,” adding that it has not apologized for “claiming that Bitcoin and Ethereum are Chinese-controlled.” Schwartz responded to Buterin’s words by writing that the Canadian programmer either still does not understand or is pretending not to understand that Ripple and XRP are two different things, a company and a digital asset. “He thinks XRP can say things!” said the Ripple CTO.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 21
12/21/2022 - 16:07
DOGE Price Analysis for December 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here’s What Happened to QuadrigaCX-Linked Bitcoins That Were Recently Moved in Unauthorized Transfer
12/21/2022 - 15:56
Here’s What Happened to QuadrigaCX-Linked Bitcoins That Were Recently Moved in Unauthorized Transfer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Large XRP Holders Accumulate So Much XRP That They Set Records
12/21/2022 - 15:49
Large XRP Holders Accumulate So Much XRP That They Set Records
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev