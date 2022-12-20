Ripple CTO Reacts to Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin's Misrepresentation of XRP

Schwartz criticized Buterin for not understanding or pretending to be ignorant

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has slammed Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin for his misrepresentation of Ripple and XRP.

Schwartz criticized Buterin for not understanding or pretending to be ignorant of the difference between Ripple and XRP.

All this time and he still doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, that Ripple is a company and XRP is a digital asset. He thinks XRP can say things! — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 19, 2022

"XRP has not apologized for claiming that Bitcoin and Ethereum are Chinese-controlled," the Ethereum creator said on a Bankless podcast.

"All this time, and he still doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, that Ripple is a company and XRP is a digital asset, He thinks XRP can say things," Schwartz reacted.

Despite the project's long history, many are still confused about the relationship between Ripple and XRP.

Ripple is a company building a payments infrastructure, crypto solutions and software for businesses and institutions. XRP is the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source, decentralized blockchain technology.

Earlier this year, the Ethereum founder infuriated the XRP community by claiming XRP lost its right to protection after Ripple attempted to throw Ethereum under the bus as "China-controlled."

Buterin also claimed that XRP was "completely centralized" in the podcast. The centralization of XRP has been a topic of discussion, with some critics claiming that XRP is centralized or controlled by Ripple. Surprisingly, Ripple controls only 2 of 35 validators, accounting for less than 5.8% of its distributed computational power.

This comes as the XRPL Foundation removed two Ripple-controlled validators in October, while one new Ripple validator was added in a UNL update.