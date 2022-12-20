Ripple CTO Reacts to Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin's Misrepresentation of XRP

Tue, 12/20/2022 - 10:43
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Schwartz criticized Buterin for not understanding or pretending to be ignorant
Ripple CTO Reacts to Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin's Misrepresentation of XRP
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has slammed Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin for his misrepresentation of Ripple and XRP.

Schwartz criticized Buterin for not understanding or pretending to be ignorant of the difference between Ripple and XRP.

"XRP has not apologized for claiming that Bitcoin and Ethereum are Chinese-controlled," the Ethereum creator said on a Bankless podcast.

"All this time, and he still doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, that Ripple is a company and XRP is a digital asset, He thinks XRP can say things," Schwartz reacted.

Despite the project's long history, many are still confused about the relationship between Ripple and XRP.

Ripple is a company building a payments infrastructure, crypto solutions and software for businesses and institutions. XRP is the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source, decentralized blockchain technology.

Related
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Riles Up XRP Community Once Again

Earlier this year, the Ethereum founder infuriated the XRP community by claiming XRP lost its right to protection after Ripple attempted to throw Ethereum under the bus as "China-controlled."

Buterin also claimed that XRP was "completely centralized" in the podcast. The centralization of XRP has been a topic of discussion, with some critics claiming that XRP is centralized or controlled by Ripple. Surprisingly, Ripple controls only 2 of 35 validators, accounting for less than 5.8% of its distributed computational power.

This comes as the XRPL Foundation removed two Ripple-controlled validators in October, while one new Ripple validator was added in a UNL update.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance Strengthens in Asia in Response to US Pressure, BNB Price at Crossroads
12/20/2022 - 12:42
Binance Strengthens in Asia in Response to US Pressure, BNB Price at Crossroads
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple Ally Raises Objection to $22 Million SEC Fine: Details
12/20/2022 - 12:07
Ripple Ally Raises Objection to $22 Million SEC Fine: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs 2% to Reach Existentially Important Goal, Here's What It Is
12/20/2022 - 11:46
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs 2% to Reach Existentially Important Goal, Here's What It Is
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan