Shiba Inu Kickstarts “Special Countdown”. What Could It Mean?

The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has teased the meme coin’s community with “a special countdown.”

It posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer coupled with a picture of a Shiba Inu dog staring out of the window in the darkness.

Naturally, the tweet puzzled Shiba Inu fans, making them speculate about what the team of developers behind the meme cryptocurrency might have in store. “Prepare your seatbelts,” an account devoted to SHIB tweeted.

Some members of the community didn’t buy into the hype, arguing that developers are attempting to distract SHIB holders with some new hires and partnerships while delaying the launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution.

Yet, according to user @Crypto_Noddy , Shibarium might enter a beta testing phase soon. However, the aforementioned announcement may still be unrelated to SHIB.

Many members are also speculating about whether a potential announcement will be able to affect the price of the SHIB token, which is down nearly 90% from its record peak of $0.00008616 that was achieved last October. At press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $0.00000853 on the Binance exchange.

Last week, lead Shiba Inu developer puzzled the community with a mysterious Twitter status message that ignited rumors about a new release being on the horizon.