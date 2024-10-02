Kresus Crypto Wallet Platform Teams up With Christie's, Offers Digital Ownership Cetificates

Advertisement

Kresus, a flagship crypto wallet vendor, becomes an offical partner of Christie's, a globally recognized auction house. Kresus is set to mint and distribute digital ownership certificates for over 130 auction lots as part of Christie's prestigious sale.

Kresus teams up with Christie's ahead of major photography auction

Kresus crypto wallet app is set to support Christie's auction, An Eye Towards the Real: Photographs from the Collection of Ambassador Trevor Traina, taking place on Oct. 2, 2024, at Christie's Rockefeller Center. Kresus will mint 1-of-1 digital certificates for each of the 132 lots to be sold during the auction, providing a tamper-proof and cost-efficient record of ownership.

Everything about Kresus | Base Wallet



At Kresus, we’ve reimagined what a wallet should be for people ready to move beyond exchanges, looking for higher yields but still wanting the simplicity of an exchange. Focused on @Base, we’re building something that merges ease of use… pic.twitter.com/tNOAL1R9FN — Kresus | Base Wallet (@KresusOfficial) September 11, 2024

Technically, the certificates will be minted on the top of Base, an EVM ecosystem L2 blockchain developed by U.S. leading crypto ecosystem Coinbase.

Advertisement

This integration will allow owners, traders and commissioners to seamlessly access verified digital certificates of ownership through the Kresus wallet, offering a modern way to authenticate and manage their physical art.

Trevor Traina, founder of Kresus, is excited by the opportunity to join such a collaboration that is of paramount importance for blockchain certificate adoption in the art business:

Blockchain enables many things. As an art collector, I am well aware of the burden of managing and maintaining provenance and proper documentation- often in paper form and in file cabinets. This partnership with Christie's exemplifies how technology can enhance the experience for collectors, providing a secure, digital way to manage physical assets. We are excited to launch this initiative and set a new standard for art provenance in the digital age.

This pilot program marks a significant step forward in the art world’s adoption of blockchain technology, aligning physical works with digital certificates to ensure transparency and security for art collectors. Christie's has already previewed the photography collection, but Kresus' focus is on the innovative use of blockchain for Certificates of Ownership, which will be a key feature of the sale.

Advanced digital ownership certificates for verified ownership

Nicole Sales Giles, VP, Director, Digital Art Sale at Christie's, is certain that integration with Kresus will unlock new opportunities for both creators and investors in art:

At Christie's, we are always looking for innovative ways to support and elevate the experience of our collectors. Working with Kresus to offer blockchain-based certificates of ownership is a natural evolution of our commitment to authenticity and transparency in the art world. This pilot program is an exciting step forward for the integration of art and technology.

The auction features postwar and contemporary works by renowned artists such as Diane Arbus, William Eggleston, Robert Frank and Cindy Sherman.

Ambassador Traina’s collection highlights major midcentury themes, including the prominence of female photographers and the evolution of color photography.