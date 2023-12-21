Advertisement
AD

Kinetex Integrates with Hashi to Set New Standards in Cross-Chain Segment

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Kinetex DeFi platform integrates with oracles aggregator, here’s what this mean
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 16:05
Kinetex Integrates with Hashi to Set New Standards in Cross-Chain Segment
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On December 21, 2023, Kinetex announced integration with Hashi, a Hash Oracle Aggregator designed to enhance cross-chain bridges' security systematically. 

Advertisement

Kinetex tech partnership with Hashi kicks off

The team at Kinetex has been putting in a lot of effort to bring DeFi to a broader audience by developing cross-chain solutions that are user-friendly and efficient. The upcoming Flash Trade is set to help with such a mission, enabling quick and secure P2P trading in a decentralized manner. 

Flash Trade is a novel version of the Kinetex dApp that allows users and market makers to interact directly with each other while providing the best prices on the market and eliminating the need to involve any third parties. The latter is an important step in addressing the security concerns associated with third-party validators. 

Advertisement

By integrating with Hashi, Kinetex will be able to employ Hashi adapters along with Zk light clients to provide and increase the security of the cross-chain transactions and expand network coverage without compromising it.

Hashi ensures that cross-chain interactions are both reliable and secure by aggregating messages and block headers from various sources and employing a rigorous validation process. This way, it fosters a more interconnected and functional blockchain ecosystem.

New horizons for secure and accessible DeFi in multi-chain

Kinetex co-founder Tigran Bolshoi has emphasized the importance of this collaboration. According to Bolshoi, Hashi is not just another decentralized project but a trailblazer that sets a new standard in the DeFi space. For Kinetex, the integration with Hashi is strategically vital as the validation of the Kinetex protocol and, consequently, its security largely depends on light clients. 

The Kinetex team is proud to join forces with Hashi to continue making the DeFi industry more unified, accessible, and secure for all users globally. This integration represents an important step towards ensuring the future of the DeFi ecosystem by incorporating cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and a shared vision of a more inclusive financial future.

#Kinetex
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
2023/12/21 16:05
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
2023/12/21 16:05
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
2023/12/21 16:05
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
20 Million SHIB From Shiba Inu Team Go to Random Crypto User: Details
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
XRP Performs Hottest Burn in 2 Months
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Shytoshi Kusama's Tweet Sparks Heated Response From SHIB Army
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Bitcoin ETF Approval: SEC Signals Green Light by January 10, According to FOX
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu's Resistance Test Is Going Awfully Wrong
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Killer Whales Are Backing Down
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Killer Whales Are Backing Down
Glassnode Cofounders Set $2.5K Target for Ethereum's Ambitious Push
Glassnode Cofounders Set $2.5K Target for Ethereum's Ambitious Push
Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 by February, Jihan Wu's Matrixport Predicts, If This Happens
Bitcoin Price to Hit $50,000 by February, Jihan Wu's Matrixport Predicts, If This Happens
Show all
Advertisement
AD