Kinetex Integrates with Hashi to Set New Standards in Cross-Chain Segment

On December 21, 2023, Kinetex announced integration with Hashi, a Hash Oracle Aggregator designed to enhance cross-chain bridges' security systematically.

Kinetex tech partnership with Hashi kicks off

The team at Kinetex has been putting in a lot of effort to bring DeFi to a broader audience by developing cross-chain solutions that are user-friendly and efficient. The upcoming Flash Trade is set to help with such a mission, enabling quick and secure P2P trading in a decentralized manner.

Flash Trade is a novel version of the Kinetex dApp that allows users and market makers to interact directly with each other while providing the best prices on the market and eliminating the need to involve any third parties. The latter is an important step in addressing the security concerns associated with third-party validators.

By integrating with Hashi, Kinetex will be able to employ Hashi adapters along with Zk light clients to provide and increase the security of the cross-chain transactions and expand network coverage without compromising it.

Hashi ensures that cross-chain interactions are both reliable and secure by aggregating messages and block headers from various sources and employing a rigorous validation process. This way, it fosters a more interconnected and functional blockchain ecosystem.

New horizons for secure and accessible DeFi in multi-chain

Kinetex co-founder Tigran Bolshoi has emphasized the importance of this collaboration. According to Bolshoi, Hashi is not just another decentralized project but a trailblazer that sets a new standard in the DeFi space. For Kinetex, the integration with Hashi is strategically vital as the validation of the Kinetex protocol and, consequently, its security largely depends on light clients.

The Kinetex team is proud to join forces with Hashi to continue making the DeFi industry more unified, accessible, and secure for all users globally. This integration represents an important step towards ensuring the future of the DeFi ecosystem by incorporating cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and a shared vision of a more inclusive financial future.