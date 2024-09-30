Kima Protocol Accomplishes Synergy Between Web3 and TradFi, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Kima, a multi-purpose cross-network transfer protocol, shares the details of its recent partnerships and token launch plans. The product is approaching mainnet after being in development for three years.

Kima approaches mainnet launch and KIMA token release

Kima, an asset-agnostic, blockchain-based decentralized settlement protocol, is ready to kickstart its mainnet after three years of stress tests. As Kima finally launches in mainnet, the community and investors are anticipating the public release of the KIMA token, a key asset of the protocol and an economic backbone of its design.

Image by Kima

Since 2021, Kima has developed its protocol with the ultimate vision of building a secure and distributed system to merge the benefits of traditional finance (TradFi) systems, blockchain technologies and decentralized finance (DeFi) seamlessly.

Despite digital assets' growing influence and TradFi intersections, solutions like Kima are vital in maximizing the blockchain’s potential by powering efficient transactions and facilitating inter-ecosystem connectivity.

Advertisement

To fuel the next phase of its accomplishment, the protocol secured an additional $5 million from blue-chip VCs this year. The round led by Blockchange saw participation from other investing firms.

Strategic collaborations for sustainable growth

To accelerate the process of the protocol’s development and speed up its adoption among the global Web3 audience, Kima secured an array of partnerships with blockchain innovators behind products of various categories.

For instance, one of crypto’s premier exchanges, Gate.io has teamed up with Kima to focus on joint marketing activities but has also integrated Kima’s cross-chain functionality into the Gate Wallet, facilitating seamless asset transfers between Ethereum and other layer 1s.

As the flagship decentralized exchange on the Bitcoin-powered Core DAO network, Kima’s protocol enabled Glyth to seamlessly move BTC, stablecoins and fiat currencies to expand investment opportunities.

Designed to offer users a unique blend of high-growth investment opportunities, Klink plans to integrate Kima’s interoperability functionality to accept stablecoin payments across multiple blockchains.

Other partnerships scored by Kima in recent months include modular compute layer and ZK-RaaS—Lumoz, Fizen, MonaBit, DeFinity Market and so on.

500,000 Web3 enthusiasts experimented with Kima’s testnet

Eitan Katz, CEO and cofounder of Kima, emphasizes the paramount importance of the protocol’s mainnet release for its roadmap and for the entire sphere of cross-chain products:

It has been a busy year for Kima as we progress across our roadmap and continue forging meaningful partnerships. As we approach our mainnet and token launches, we are eager to maintain our momentum by strategically focusing on adding more automation for our liquidity aggregation and management algorithms, scaling, and supporting even more use cases for our technology.

Kima’s six-month-long developer-exclusive testnet saw over 500,000 unique wallet participants and more than 1.2 million transactions executed.

Kima’s solutions are essential in various red-hot segments in Web3, including cross-border money transfers, hybrid payment cards, real-world tokenized asset (RWAs) transactions, borrowing and lending, gaming, Bitcoin DeFi, cross-chain wallets and decentralized exchanges.