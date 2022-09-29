Key Reason Why Bitcoin Suddenly Dropped to Intraday Low

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 13:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Recent economic data has pushed world's largest cryptocurrency to new intraday low as it continues to trade in tandem with stocks
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Suddenly Dropped to Intraday Low
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin suddenly dropped to a fresh intraday low of $19,116 on the Bitstamp exchange after the U.S. Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims had dropped to the lowest level since April, surprising the market.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had predicted 215,000 jobless applications for the week that ended on Sept. 24. However, jobless claims came in significantly below estimates at 193,000.

As explained by Andrew Aziz, managing partner at Peak Capital Trading, the good news is actually bad news for Wall Street since it means that the U.S. Federal Reserve now has more room to hike interest rates.

With jobless claims going lower, there is absolutely no reason for the central bank to pivot to a more dovish monetary policy given that it believes that the labor market is still too tight.

The fresh economic data stands in the face of the failing recession narrative that could have promoted the Fed to change course.

Related
Solana Founder Names Biggest Hurdle to Mainstream Adoption

The recent jobless claims likely mean that the central bank will announce its fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike in November since previous increases have npt cooled the economy just yet.

Bitcoin's price action has been mainly dictated by broader macroeconomic factors, with the Fed maintaining a tight grip on risk assets.

Pundits of the likes of Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz do not expect Bitcoin to recover unless the Fed pivots to a more accommodating monetary policy.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH and ETC Price Analysis for September 29
09/29/2022 - 13:18
BTC, ETH and ETC Price Analysis for September 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano DEX Reports Vasil's Impact on Fees and Transaction Size: Details
09/29/2022 - 12:55
Cardano DEX Reports Vasil's Impact on Fees and Transaction Size: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image LINK Reaches $8.35 Peak, Traders Embrace It Hard: Details
09/29/2022 - 12:45
LINK Reaches $8.35 Peak, Traders Embrace It Hard: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan