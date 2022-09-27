Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 17:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has slumped below the $19,000 level once again, erasing its gains
Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has plunged 5.48% in less than an hour.

The crypto king reached an intraday low of $18,935 on the Bitstamp exchange, erasing all of its gains.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin surged to as high as $20,381, reaching its highest level in roughly a week.

However, the cryptocurrency tumbled lower together with U.S. equities. Benchmark stock market indices plunged lower this Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow trading 0.7% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

Bitcoin is still down 4.47% this September after losing 13.5% in July. The largest cryptocurrency is down 72.28% from its record peak.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image LUNC Surges 25%, Shiba Eternity’s High Rating Raises Questions, Terra’s Do Kwon Reacts to Interpol’s Red Notice: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/27/2022 - 16:03
LUNC Surges 25%, Shiba Eternity’s High Rating Raises Questions, Terra’s Do Kwon Reacts to Interpol’s Red Notice: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 477 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales, Here’s What’s Behind It
09/27/2022 - 15:48
477 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales, Here’s What’s Behind It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 27
09/27/2022 - 15:48
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk