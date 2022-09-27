Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why

Bitcoin has slumped below the $19,000 level once again, erasing its gains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has plunged 5.48% in less than an hour.

The crypto king reached an intraday low of $18,935 on the Bitstamp exchange, erasing all of its gains.

Image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin surged to as high as $20,381, reaching its highest level in roughly a week.

However, the cryptocurrency tumbled lower together with U.S. equities. Benchmark stock market indices plunged lower this Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow trading 0.7% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

Ads

Bitcoin is still down 4.47% this September after losing 13.5% in July. The largest cryptocurrency is down 72.28% from its record peak.