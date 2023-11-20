Advertisement
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Reclaimed $37,000

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's price has surged to $37,000 following the election of pro-Bitcoin candidate Javier Milei as Argentina's new president
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 06:33
Cover image via youtu.be
The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a significant surge, with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $37,000 mark earlier today, according to CoinGecko data

Analysts attribute this recent uplift to the outcome of Argentina's presidential election, in which far-right libertarian Javier Milei, a pro-Bitcoin candidate, emerged victorious.

The political catalyst

The election of Javier Milei as Argentina's president has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency world. Milei, known for his unorthodox economic views and radical proposals, including the dismantling of Argentina's central bank, has been a vocal supporter of Bitcoin. 

His victory over Sergio Massa by a substantial margin shows the country's desire for economic change amid soaring inflation and crisis. 

Holger Zschaepitz, a financial analyst, has noted that a significant jump in the Bitcoin price came after the election results. 

Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts stressed the significance of having a pro-Bitcoin head of state in a G-20 nation since it could potentially mean more favorable policies for the cryptocurrency industry in the future. 

A Bitcoin haven 

Argentina, which is grappling with economic instability, has seen a growing appetite for cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation

Milei's ascent to power is perceived as a potential turning point, with his administration expected to foster a more Bitcoin-friendly environment. This sentiment has bolstered investor confidence.

Argentina is already one of the most Bitcoin-friendly nations on the planet. Yet, it could see further adoption and integration of cryptocurrencies into its financial system under Milei's leadership. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
