BONK Price Surges 40% as Solana Founder Ponders Future of Meme Coins

Alex Dovbnya
BONK, the first dog-themed meme coin on the Solana blockchain, has surged by 40%
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 05:39
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
BONK, the first dog-themed meme coin created on the Solana blockchain, has seen its price jump by 40% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.   

 BONK’s recent introduction of single-sided staking on liquidity pools and its appeal as a community-driven token have significantly influenced this uptrend.

More than meme coins?

The rise of BONK has sparked a debate among crypto enthusiasts and prominent figures in the industry. 

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, and Chris Burniske, a notable crypto investor, engaged in a discussion about the potential of meme coins. 

Yakovenko pondered whether meme coins could transcend their humorous origins to fuel a global movement.

In his response, Burniske stressed the need for meme coins to benefit all participants, not just insiders, to correct the missteps of previous crypto ventures. He stressed the importance of aligning valuable labor with the capital it generates.

A new BitMEX listing 

In related news, a new BONK contract is set to be listed on BitMEX, according to a Nov. 20 announcement. The new listing, 100BONKUSDT, will offer traders the opportunity to engage in perpetual swaps with up to 10x leverage, starting from tomorrow. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Bonk (BONK): Who Wins This Hype Battle?

The listing of 100BONK, equivalent to 100 individual BONK tokens, offers a more accessible entry point for traders.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

