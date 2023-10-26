Bitcoin Hits Triple All-Time Highs Simultaneously as BTC Price Teases $35,000

Bitcoin has made significant strides, reaching triple all-time highs against the currencies of Argentina, Nigeria and Turkey. While globally trading near $35,000, Bitcoin's value has surged to 12.17 million Argentine pesos (ARS); 979,017 Turkish liras (TRY) and 28.44 million Nigerian nairas (NGN) due to prevalent inflation in these nations.
These countries share a common problem — high inflation rates, for example; in Argentina it is in the triple digits. Amid the depreciation of the local currency, Bitcoin has gained favor among the population.
In Nigeria, crypto transactions rose by 9% year-over-year, totaling 56.7 billion as of June 2023. In Turkey, where inflation is a pressing concern, approximately eight million people — nearly 10% of the population — have embraced cryptocurrencies, viewing Bitcoin as a financial refuge.
In Argentina, BTC has become a significant topic in economic and political discussions, particularly concerning the upcoming presidential election. Politicians are leveraging cryptocurrency to garner support from voters, recognizing its impact on the nation's financial landscape.
Back to basics
Beyond these individual stories lies a broader global trend. The combined population of these three countries constitutes around 4.5% of the world's total population, highlighting the significant impact of Bitcoin in regions plagued by economic uncertainties.
These individuals, dissatisfied with conventional banking policies and struggling with inflation, are turning to Bitcoin for stability and financial control.
Bitcoin's remarkable surge against these struggling currencies underscores its growing influence as a reliable financial alternative, reaffirming its position as a popular choice among people seeking stability amid economic challenges.