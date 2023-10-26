Bitcoin Hits Triple All-Time Highs Simultaneously as BTC Price Teases $35,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has made significant strides, reaching triple all-time highs against the currencies of Argentina, Nigeria and Turkey. While globally trading near $35,000, Bitcoin's value has surged to 12.17 million Argentine pesos (ARS); 979,017 Turkish liras (TRY) and 28.44 million Nigerian nairas (NGN) due to prevalent inflation in these nations.

These countries share a common problem — high inflation rates, for example; in Argentina it is in the triple digits. Amid the depreciation of the local currency, Bitcoin has gained favor among the population.

#Bitcoin just hit an all-time high in Argentina, Turkey and Nigeria. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sKRNUaBMX8
October 26, 2023

In Nigeria, crypto transactions rose by 9% year-over-year, totaling 56.7 billion as of June 2023. In Turkey, where inflation is a pressing concern, approximately eight million people — nearly 10% of the population — have embraced cryptocurrencies, viewing Bitcoin as a financial refuge.

In Argentina, BTC has become a significant topic in economic and political discussions, particularly concerning the upcoming presidential election. Politicians are leveraging cryptocurrency to garner support from voters, recognizing its impact on the nation's financial landscape.

Back to basics

Beyond these individual stories lies a broader global trend. The combined population of these three countries constitutes around 4.5% of the world's total population, highlighting the significant impact of Bitcoin in regions plagued by economic uncertainties.

These individuals, dissatisfied with conventional banking policies and struggling with inflation, are turning to Bitcoin for stability and financial control.

Bitcoin's remarkable surge against these struggling currencies underscores its growing influence as a reliable financial alternative, reaffirming its position as a popular choice among people seeking stability amid economic challenges.