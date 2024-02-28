Advertisement
AD

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Soared Above $60,000

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has surpassed the $60,000 mark. The surge is driven by strong interest in ETFs and optimistic forecasts ahead of the next halving
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 13:31
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Soared Above $60,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Bitcoin has once again captured headlines by soaring past the $60,000 mark. Its current trading price stands at $60,405, according to the latest CoinGecko data

The cryptocurrency has now reached new all-time highs in over 30 countries, including Australia.

The key catalyst 

A key factor behind the recent surge in Bitcoin's price is the increasing excitement surrounding Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Recent data shared by Jim Bianco of Bianco Research points to a remarkable trend: all 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs registered 241,000 trades, surpassing the trading volume of major ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) for the second consecutive day. 

Related
Bitcoin Eyeing Huge Surge in Line With S&P 500 Trends, Analyst Says

This spike in activity shows the growing interest and investment in Bitcoin ETFs, which collectively hold $44 billion in assets. 

The extremely impressive data proves that Bitcoin ETFs are becoming a pivotal player in the market.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) recently recorded its largest daily inflow of $520 million.

$100,000 by the next halving?

According to Blockstream CEO Adam Back, the Bitcoin price could reach $100,000 by the next halving event, just 51 days away.

He has cited factors such as the liquidation of leveraged shorts, the shift in investor sentiment, and the significant buying pressure from ETFs contributing to a potential rapid increase in Bitcoin's value.

However, as with any investment, caution and due diligence are advised, given the inherent volatility associated with the leading cryptocurrency. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 80 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Moved to Major Exchange as Price Nears $0.10
2024/02/28 13:50
80 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Moved to Major Exchange as Price Nears $0.10
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Epic Surge in Crypto Predicted by Henrik Zeberg, Pattern Revealed
2024/02/28 13:50
Epic Surge in Crypto Predicted by Henrik Zeberg, Pattern Revealed
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Eyeing Huge Surge in Line With S&P 500 Trends, Analyst Says
2024/02/28 13:50
Bitcoin Eyeing Huge Surge in Line With S&P 500 Trends, Analyst Says
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

First Bitcoin Blockchain ICO Rockets Past $5M Milestone
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
India Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

80 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Moved to Major Exchange as Price Nears $0.10
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Soared Above $60,000
Epic Surge in Crypto Predicted by Henrik Zeberg, Pattern Revealed
Show all