Advertisement
AD

Shocking Bitcoin Strategy from BlackRock Calls for 28% Allocation

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Blackrock has allegedly suggested a staggering 28% allocation to Bitcoin for investors' portfolios during a private event
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 7:04
Shocking Bitcoin Strategy from BlackRock Calls for 28% Allocation
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, has allegedly recommended a bold 28% allocation to Bitcoin in investors' portfolios. 

This figure emerged from a recent private client event hosted by Blackrock, which was focused on promoting their Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, according to information shared by investor Fred Krueger on the X social media platform.   

Unexpected Interest spurts a bold strategy

During the private event, BlackRock executives expressed surprise at the strong interest in Bitcoin coming from quarters they had not anticipated. 

This interest from a diverse group of institutional investors and firms signals a potential change in the traditional financial sector's approach to cryptocurrency. 

Related
Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records

A presentation by a quantitative analyst at the event outlined how valuing and modeling Bitcoin within a portfolio could be rationalized, especially for the more conservative institutional investors. 

The suggestion that a 28% allocation to Bitcoin could be considered sensible has since become a talking point among industry insiders.

Skepticism meets the 28% allocation proposal

Despite the enthusiasm generated by the event, some industry experts are questioning the feasibility of such a high allocation to Bitcoin.

Critics like Eric Balchunas have voiced concerns over the legitimacy of the claims, pointing out that even after considering Blackrock's commitment to their Bitcoin ETF, the suggested percentage seems excessively high. 

In response, Steven Lubka, managing director at Swan, provided clarification that the recommendation was not an active strategy in Blackrock's funds but rather a theoretical suggestion by a quant, deemed "not unreasonable."

Lubka also referenced a peer-reviewed paper published by Blackrock, which argued for the mathematical optimality of a high Bitcoin allocation. This might lend some credence to the surprising figure.

#Bitcoin News #BlackRock #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Faces New SEC Deadline Extension Request
2024/02/28 07:46
Ripple Faces New SEC Deadline Extension Request
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level
2024/02/28 07:46
Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Suddenly Soar, Outperforming Other Top Coins
2024/02/28 07:46
XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Suddenly Soar, Outperforming Other Top Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
India Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
Angola Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shocking Bitcoin Strategy from BlackRock Calls for 28% Allocation
Ripple Faces New SEC Deadline Extension Request
Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level
Show all