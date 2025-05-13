Giant Whale Makes $6 Million Bet on XRP; 1,021,155,586 SHIB Go up in Smoke, But Here’s Big Catch; NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Giant whale makes $6 million bet on XRP

As reported by Onchain Lens data provider, yesterday, a whale deposited a total of $5.84 million USDC into HyperLiquid exchange. The deposit was made to place a long position on XRP, Ripple-linked cryptocurrency, with 2x leverage. Previously, the same trader went long on Ethereum (ETH) with 2x leverage, gaining a $10 million profit. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.52, down 1.52% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The overall crypto market remains cautious as U.S.-China trade negotiations continue. Meanwhile, last week, Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time since early 2025. However, by the end of the week, altcoins started gaining ground, hinting at an ongoing rotation of capital.

1,021,155,586 SHIB goes up in smoke, but here’s big catch

According to a recent X post by @Shibizens, last week, the SHIB community has managed to burn over one billion SHIB tokens — 1,021,155,586 SHIB in particular. The post highlighted two large transactions, carrying 17,823,884.37 SHIB and 15,293,032.71 SHIB that took place on May 7 and May 10, respectively. As a result, the weekly burn grew by 5.11%, thanks to the rising activity on the ShibTorch burn portal. "The fire keeps rising—Shib by Shib," reads the conclusion of Shibizens' post. However, data provided by the Shibburn platform shows that on May 11, only about 427,479 SHIB were burned. Over the weekend, the burn rate surged by over 6,800%, as nearly 19 million SHIB were locked in dead-end wallets. This spike coincided with a 7% price increase for SHIB; however, at press time, the meme coin is trading down 3.15% over the past 24 hours, at $0.00001567, according to CoinMarketCap data.

