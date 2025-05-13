Advertisement
    Giant Whale Makes $6 Million Bet on XRP; 1,021,155,586 SHIB Go up in Smoke, But Here’s Big Catch; NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 15:55
    Stay informed of the crypto world's latest events with U.Today's news digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    Giant whale makes $6 million bet on XRP

    As reported by Onchain Lens data provider, yesterday, a whale deposited a total of $5.84 million USDC into HyperLiquid exchange. The deposit was made to place a long position on XRP, Ripple-linked cryptocurrency, with 2x leverage. Previously, the same trader went long on Ethereum (ETH) with 2x leverage, gaining a $10 million profit. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.52, down 1.52% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The overall crypto market remains cautious as U.S.-China trade negotiations continue. Meanwhile, last week, Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time since early 2025. However, by the end of the week, altcoins started gaining ground, hinting at an ongoing rotation of capital.

    1,021,155,586 SHIB goes up in smoke, but here’s big catch

    According to a recent X post by @Shibizens, last week, the SHIB community has managed to burn over one billion SHIB tokens — 1,021,155,586 SHIB in particular. The post highlighted two large transactions, carrying 17,823,884.37 SHIB and 15,293,032.71 SHIB that took place on May 7 and May 10, respectively. As a result, the weekly burn grew by 5.11%, thanks to the rising activity on the ShibTorch burn portal. "The fire keeps rising—Shib by Shib," reads the conclusion of Shibizens' post. However, data provided by the Shibburn platform shows that on May 11, only about 427,479 SHIB were burned. Over the weekend, the burn rate surged by over 6,800%, as nearly 19 million SHIB were locked in dead-end wallets. This spike coincided with a 7% price increase for SHIB; however, at press time, the meme coin is trading down 3.15% over the past 24 hours, at $0.00001567, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    NBA legend Scottie Pippen issues important Bitcoin bull tweet

    Scottie Pippen, renowned basketball player, has recently taken to X platform to share his enthusiasm for Bitcoin with his followers as the flagship crypto has briefly surged near $106,000. Pippen is a well-known Bitcoin bull who became popular within the crypto community thanks to his humorous X posts that Satoshi Nakamoto visited him in his sleep to share future market insights. This time, however, Pippen only wrote about Nakamoto's creation, Bitcoin. "Damn it feels good to be a Bitcoin BULL," reads his X post, as BTC reached around $105,700. The price jump coincided with news of a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China, easing global tensions. Markets responded positively to the news, but analysts advise waiting for official confirmation from U.S. officials.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Scottie Pippen
