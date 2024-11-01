Key Fed Inflation Rate Released, Crypto Reacts; New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Picture of BTC vs. ETH, XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories from the last day of October brought to you by U.Today.

Key Fed inflation rate released, here's crypto's reaction

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the U.S. Commerce Department reported that the key inflation rate slightly increased in September, reaching 2.1% and moving closer to the Federal Reserve's target. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index also rose 0.2%, seasonally adjusted for the month, while the 12-month inflation rate was 2.1%, in line with Dow Jones projections. The core inflation climbed to 2.7%, up 0.3% from August. This data comes as investors are speculating that the Fed might decide to lower its benchmark short-term borrowing rate in their meeting next week. While investors process the latest economic data, cryptocurrencies have generally experienced declines, with notable losses across various coins. Over the previous 24 hours, Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Chainlink, Bonk and WIF have seen their values drop between 1.7% and 7%.

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: New Coinbase Q3 report reveals real winner

According to the Q3 report from Coinbase , the leading crypto exchange, Bitcoin's trading volume on the platform rose by 2% to 37%, while the trading volume of Ethereum remained unchanged at 15%. Bitcoin continued to prevail in terms of transaction revenue as well; over the three months of the quarter, BTC grew from 31% to 35% of the total revenue. In contrast, Ethereum saw a slight decline, with its share slipping to 16%, down 1% from the previous quarter. Thus, it can be said that Bitcoin continues to catch the public's interest, maintaining its strong presence on the market. At the same time, while there are some concerns about Ethereum's relevance in this cycle, ETH is still favored by many crypto enthusiasts. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $70,752, down 1.56% over the past 24 hours, and Ethereum is at $2,558, down 2.29% over the same period, per CoinMarketCap.

