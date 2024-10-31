Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Winner

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    New Coinbase earnings review reveals real picture of Bitcoin vs. Ethereum
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 8:52
    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Winner
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the U.S., the season of corporate earnings reports for the third quarter continues, which means we can receive some information about the crypto market from companies like Coinbase, the leading crypto exchange out there. The information is interesting, especially when it comes to Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the biggest assets on the crypto market.

    Advertisement

    According to the quarterly report for the last period from July to September, the trading volume of Bitcoin on Coinbase increased by 2% to 37%, while the trading volume of Ethereum remained unchanged at 15%. The trading volume of the USDT stablecoin also increased by 5% to 15%. 

    Related
    “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 07:19
    “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB’s $0.01 Target: Details
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Explosion: What's Happening? XRP's Weakness Caused by This Factor, Is Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Join Massive Rally?
    XRP ETF Race: New Filing Acknowledged by SEC

    All of this was financed by a decrease in the trading volume of other crypto assets, which naturally fell from 40% to 33%. In total, the trading volume on Coinbase amounted to $185 billion, of which 81.62% was accounted for by institutional clients.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Coinbase

    In terms of transaction revenue, Bitcoin once again reigned supreme. Thus, the main cryptocurrency in this indicator grew over the three months from 31% to 35% of the total revenue. Ethereum cannot boast the same and had to move its share to 16%, which is 1% less than in the second quarter.

    Interestingly, however, the same 1% was gained by Solana, which is one of the leaders of this cycle. In terms of size, Coinbase's transaction revenue amounted to $572.5 billion last quarter, down 26.68% from the previous quarter. 

    Related
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 06:04
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Thus, it can be said that Bitcoin continues to hold the attention of the public, while Ethereum, despite the general doubts about its validity in this cycle, is still dear to the hearts of crypto enthusiasts.

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 8:39
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB’s $0.01 Target: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 7:19
    “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The 19th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum Brings Top Industry Experts to Cyprus, Limassol this November!
    SUP Miner Cloud Mining: Simplifying and Enhancing Cryptocurrency Mining
    Blast Royale to Launch $NOOB Low FDV Community Offering (LCO) for First Gaming x Meme Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: New Coinbase Q3 Report Reveals Real Winner
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB’s $0.01 Target: Details
    “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD